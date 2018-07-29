Indonesia
Strong quake hits island, kills at least 14
JAKARTA — A strong and shallow earthquake early Sunday killed at least 14 people and injured more than 160 on Indonesia’s Lombok island, a popular tourist destination next to Bali, officials said.
The quake damaged more than 1,000 houses and was felt in a wider area, including on Bali, where no damage or casualties were reported.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 6.4 quake struck at a depth of only 4.4 miles. Shallow earthquakes tend to do more damage than deeper ones.
Niger
US arming drones
to fight extremists
The United States started arming drones in the West African nation of Niger earlier this year, according to the U.S. Africa Command.
The armed drones are deployed at Niger’s Air Base 101 in Niamey. The effort was supported by Niger, and is part of the long-term strategic partnership between the U.S. and Niger to help counter violent extremists in the region, the U.S. Africa Command said.
Scotland
Documents: Trump golf course hurt dunes
LONDON — U.S. President Trump’s family business partially destroyed legally protected sand dunes in Scotland when it built a golf course north of Aberdeen, according to government reports released in response to a freedom of information request.
The Scottish Natural Heritage, which monitors the country’s sensitive and scientifically important sites, said construction of Trump International Golf Links Scotland “led to the direct loss” of up to 168 acres of the Foveran Links site.
The damaged and destroyed drifts, one of the best examples of moving sand dunes in Britain, developed over 4,000 years, according to the agency.
“The construction has removed the vast majority of the geomorphological interest within the vicinity of the golf course,” Scottish Natural Heritage said in the documents
Trump International Executive Vice President Sarah Malone said the company owned less than 5 percent of the site of special scientific interest, most of which remains untouched.
Turkey
Erdogan dismisses
US sanctions threat
ISTANBUL — Turkey’s president says his government would not back down and was willing to “go its own way” if the United States imposes sanctions over an American pastor who is being tried on espionage and terror-related charges.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ended his silence late Saturday on the escalating diplomatic dispute involving Andrew Craig Brunson, 50. The evangelical pastor was arrested in December 2016 and jailed but was released to home detention last week.
“They cannot make Turkey back down with sanctions,” Turkish media quoted Erdogan saying during an official visit to southern Africa.
“The U.S. should not forget that unless it changes its attitude, it will lose a strong and sincere partner like Turkey,” he warned.
On Thursday, President Trump announced possible sanctions against Turkey, a crucial NATO ally, for its treatment of Brunson, originally from Black Mountain, North Carolina,
Brunson was detained in the aftermath of a failed 2016 coup on charges of “committing crimes on behalf of terror groups” and espionage. He faces a prison sentence of up to 35 years if he is convicted on both counts in his ongoing trial.
Egypt
Bishop found dead
in Coptic monastery
CAIRO — Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Church says a bishop has been found dead inside a monastery in the desert northwest of Cairo.
Bishop Epiphanius is head of Anba Makar Monastery near Wadi el-Natroun in coastal Beheira province. The church did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding his death.
Security officials say Bishop Epiphanius’ head was smashed and there were injuries to his back. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
.
Egypt’s Christian minority has been targeted by Islamic militants in a series of attacks since December 2016 that left more than 100 dead and scores wounded.
Poland
Trumpeter, composer Stanko dies at 76
WARSAW — Music experts in Poland say jazz trumpeter and composer Tomasz Stanko has died at the age of 76.
Tomasz Tluczkiewicz, deputy head of Poland’s Jazz Association, said Stanko died early Sunday at a Warsaw hospital. Stanko was diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this year.
In recent years, Stanko often played in New York, where he had a Manhattan apartment and recorded with the New York Quartet.