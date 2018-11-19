Russia
Kremlin critic, facing new charge, sounds alarm on Interpol
MOSCOW — Russian prosecutors announced new criminal charges against U.S.-born Kremlin foe Bill Browder on Monday, days before a Russian police officer could become president of Interpol in a move that some Moscow critics fear might politicize the law enforcement agency.
Browder and other opponents of Russian President Vladimir Putin have complained that Russia has tried to use Interpol against them. If a Russian is elected as its new president, it could encourage Moscow to intensify attempts to hunt down its critics abroad.
The new charges leveled against Browder accuse him of forming a criminal group to embezzle funds in Russia. They also alleged that he could be behind the death of his employee, Sergei Magnitsky, in a Russian prison.
Browder mounted an international campaign to bring Magnitsky’s killers to justice, and in 2012, the U.S. Congress passed the Magnitsky Act that imposed travel and financial sanctions on top Russian officials, including prosecutors. Several other countries have since adopted similar legislation.
Browder, who had owned a major investment fund in Russia before he was barred entry to the country, was convicted in absentia in Russia on charges of tax evasion and funneling money overseas in both 2013 and again last year, and sentenced to nine years in prison.
Italy
Sensual fresco discovered in ancient Pompeii bedroom
ROME — Archaeologists have found a fresco in an ancient Pompeii bedroom that depicts a sensual scene of the Roman god Jupiter, disguised as a swan, and a legendary queen of Sparta from Greek mythology.
The figure of Leda being impregnated by the god in swan form was a fairly common home decoration theme in Pompeii and Herculaneum, another town destroyed in A.D. 79 by the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius near present-day Naples.
But Pompeii archaeological park director Massimo Osanna praised this fresco as exceptional since it was painted to make it appear Leda was looking at whoever saw the fresco upon entering the bedroom.
The fresco’s details include a depiction of Leda protecting the swan with her cloak as the bird sits on her lap.
The fresco, with its colors still remarkably vivid, was discovered Friday during ongoing work to consolidate the ancient city’s structures after rains and wear-and-tear in past years caused some ruins to collapse, the tourist site’s officials said.
Japan
Nissan chairman arrested in probe of financial misconduct
YOKOHAMA — Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn, who became one of the auto industry’s most powerful executives by engineering a turnaround at the Japanese manufacturer, was arrested Monday and will be fired for allegedly underreporting his income and misusing company funds, the automaker said.
The scandal reverberated across the globe and abruptly threw into question Ghosn’s future as leader of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance, which sold 10.6 million cars last year, more than any other manufacturer.
Nissan CEO Hiroto Saikawa said Ghosn was taken into custody after being questioned by prosecutors upon arriving in Japan earlier in the day. Ghosn is of French, Brazilian and Lebanese background and lives in both France and Japan.
Nissan said Ghosn, 64, and another senior executive, Greg Kelly, were accused of offenses involving millions of dollars that were discovered during a monthslong investigation set off by a whistleblower. Kelly was also arrested.
Yokohama-based Nissan Motor said it is cooperating with prosecutors in their investigation.
France
Minister says fuel tax protests smaller, more violent
PARIS — Citizen protests of fuel tax hikes are choking facilities critical to the French economy, and police have orders to remove the drivers blocking sensitive sites to show their anger, France’s interior minister said Monday.
In a third day of actions, grassroots protesters blocked oil depots with their vehicles and disrupted English Channel traffic in a bid to keep up pressure on President Emmanuel Macron’s government.
Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said the demonstrations around France had grown smaller while yielding “a multiplication of violent acts, racist acts, anti-Semitic acts and vandalism” since Sunday.
Scattered road blockades have continued around France since mass protests of the tax increases Saturday left one protester dead. An injured motorcyclist was between life and death, Castaner said.
Since the main protests on Saturday, 528 people have been injured — 17 seriously, the minister said. The figure did not include 92 police officers who were injured, two of them seriously.
He said that 27,000 protesters blocking strategic traffic zones were active on Monday, far fewer than the nearly 300,000 counted Saturday.
Israel
Airbnb removes listings in settlements
JERUSALEM — Home-rental company Airbnb announced on Monday it would remove its listings in Israeli settlements in the West Bank, prompting outrage from Israeli officials.
The company said it will take down some 200 listings and cease its operations in Israeli settlements “that are at the core of the dispute between the Israelis and Palestinians.” It was not immediately clear when the removal would take effect.
In response, Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan, who oversees Israel’s battle against a Palestinian-led boycott movement, called on Airbnb hosts affected by the decision to file lawsuits in accordance with Israel’s anti-boycott law.
Tourism Minister Yariv Levin slammed the decision and ordered his office to restrict the company’s activity throughout the country. He also instructed the ministry to ramp up its tourism programs in West Bank settlements.
The company had previously defended its past operations in the occupied West Bank, saying they were in accordance with U.S. law and its own mission “to bring people together in as many places as possible around the world.”
Airbnb said the decision to cancel the contentious listings came after consulting with experts and wrestling with the ethics of whether to do business in Israeli settlements, which most of the international community views as illegal.