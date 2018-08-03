Gaza Strip
GAZA CITY — Gaza’s Hamas rulers led several thousand Palestinians in a protest along the frontier with Israel on Friday — a show of presence by Hamas as Egyptian efforts intensify to broker a broad truce between the Islamic militant group and Israel.
A 25-year-old Palestinian was killed and 90 were wounded by Israeli army fire, Gaza health officials said. It was the latest in a series of protests along Gaza’s perimeter fence with Israel, aimed in part at trying to break an 11-year-old border blockade. Israel and Egypt sealed Gaza in 2007, after Hamas overran the territory.
Friday’s protest was attended by several exiled Hamas leaders who had entered Gaza a day earlier for meetings of the group’s decision-making political bureau. “We want to break the siege on Gaza once and forever,” said Hussam Badran, one of the visiting Hamas leaders.
Afghanistan
KABUL — Two suicide bombers attacked a Shiite mosque in eastern Afghanistan during Friday prayers, killing at least 29 people and wounding another 81, officials said.
Abdullah Asrat, spokesman for the governor of Paktia province, said the heavily armed attackers, disguised in the all-encompassing burkas worn by conservative Afghan women, opened fire on private security guards outside the mosque in the city of Gardez. Then they slipped inside and set off their explosives among around 100 worshippers.
Five of the seriously wounded were small children, he said.
No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan has targeted Shiite worshippers in the past.
Mexico
MEXICO CITY — A rhinoceros chased and rammed a small sport utility vehicle carrying visitors to a zoo park in central Mexico, according to a video posted by a man who was in a car following the SUV.
Josue Fernando Gonzalez Aguilar was visiting the Africam Safari in the central state of Puebla on July 30 when he noticed the rhino trotting at a group of zebras. Families tour the park in their cars, while the animals roam freely outside.
But then the rhino took an interest in a small, black SUV, repeatedly ramming its bumpers and seemingly attacking the vehicle’s tires.
The video shows the rhino following the SUV as it tries to escape, continuing to ram its back bumper.
Greece
ATHENS — Greece’s public order minister resigned Friday over the deadly forest fire that killed at least 88 people in a seaside area near Athens last week, after spending days defending the way authorities had handled the disaster.
A government statement said Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras met with Nikos Toskas and accepted his resignation.
In a tweet after the meeting, Tsipras thanked Toskas for his “courage” in stepping down.
“I warmly thank (him) for the honesty and dedication he displayed during the discharge of his duties,” Tsipras added.
Portugal
LISBON, Portugal — Eight places in Portugal broke local temperature records Friday as a wave of heat from North Africa swept across the Iberian peninsula — and officials predicted the scorching temperatures could get even worse over the weekend.
Temperatures built to around 113 degrees Friday in many inland areas of Portugal and were expected to 116 in some places Saturday. Large sections of Portugal are on red alert on the Civil Protection Agency’s danger scale.
Wire reports