MEXICO
Agency: US tariffs will send tomato prices up
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s Economy Department said Tuesday that U.S. consumers could pay 38% to 70% more for tomatoes after the U.S. Commerce Department announced it would re-impose anti-dumping duties on Mexican imports.
The Mexican agency said the country exports about $2 billion in tomatoes to the United States and supplies about half the tomatoes the U.S. consumes annually.
It said that many small- and medium-sized Mexican tomato exporters won’t be able to pay the deposits required to export. Tomatoes are Mexico’s largest agricultural export after beer and avocadoes, and tomato growing and harvesting provides about 400,000 jobs in Mexico.
But the deposits required to comply with the 17.5% U.S. tariff would amount to about $350 million, money that many Mexican producers don’t have.
President wants to re-invent Merida Initiative
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he doesn’t want aid under the United States’ so-called Merida Initiative — at least in its present form.
The aid program launched in 2008 so far distributed $1.6 billion to Mexico, mainly for anti-drug and law-enforcement efforts and border security programs.
López Obrador said Tuesday that Mexicans “don’t want aid for the use of force, we want aid for development.”
The president said his administration is negotiating with U.S. officials to reorient the aid toward developing job opportunities in southern Mexico and Central America so people don’t have to emigrate.
UNITED NATIONS
Office launches program to disrupt terrorist travel
UNITED NATIONS — The U.N. Office of Counter-Terrorism is launching a new program to help countries detect and disrupt travel by foreigners who have fought for extremist groups such as Islamic State and al-Qaida.
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday that the U.N. Countering Terrorist Travel Program uses a new “goTravel” software system to collect, process and share passenger information with national and international authorities.
He said that after the defeat of IS in Syria and Iraq, many of the more than 40,000 foreigners estimated to have fought there are trying to return home or relocate to safe havens where they could carry out terrorist attacks and recruit new followers.
BRAZIL
President signs decree easing gun laws
RIO DE JANEIRO — President Jair Bolsonaro loosened Brazil’s strict gun laws by decree Tuesday, delivering on a campaign promise to make it easier for Brazilians to buy guns and ammunition amid rising crime fears.
Bolsonaro signed the presidential decree surrounded by supporting lawmakers who applauded and made finger-gun gestures with their hands. It alters a 2003 law on firearms.
The decree “lessens bureaucracy” in the gun market and opens Brazil to firearms and ammunition made outside the South American country, according to a summary of the decree released by the president’s office. The full text of the decree had not yet been published.
The summary said gun owners can now buy between 1,000 and 5,000 rounds of ammunition a year, depending on their license, up from 50 rounds. Lower-ranking military members can now carry guns after 10 years of service.
CUBA
Gov’t: Gay-rights parade canceled
HAVANA — The Cuban government announced Tuesday that it has canceled this year’s edition of a parade widely seen as a sign of progress on gay rights on the island.
The state-run Center for Sex Education run by Mariela Castro, the daughter of Communist Party First Secretary Raul Castro, said in a Facebook post that the Conga Against Homophobia scheduled for an unspecified date this month had been canceled on orders of the Ministry of Health.
The statement attributed the cancellation to “new tensions in the international and regional context that directly and indirectly affect our country and have tangible and intangible impacts in the normal development of our daily life and the implementation of the policies of the Cuban state.”
The statement did not explain what that meant. Officials with the sexual education center, known by its Spanish acronym CENESEX, did not respond to requests for comment or said they didn’t know why the march was canceled.
The Associated Press