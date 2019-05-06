United Kingdom
Prince Harry and Meghan have a baby boy
WINDSOR — The improbable love story between an American actress and a British royal took the best of all possible turns Monday with the arrival of a healthy baby boy.
The as-yet-unnamed baby arrived less than a year after Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle in a spectacular televised event on the grounds of Windsor Castle that was watched the world over.
The couple bucked royal tradition by declining to say where the baby was born and opting not to come out to pose with the newborn just hours after the birth.
"This little thing is absolutely to die for," the ginger-haired, bearded prince said. "I'm just over the moon."
The baby weighed 7 pounds, 3 ounces at birth.
Harry promised that more details — such as the baby's name — will be shared in the coming days.
Argentina
100 "Evitas" take to the streets of capital
BUENOS AIRES — One hundred people dressed up as Evita Perón and paraded in the streets of Argentina's capital Monday, a day before the 100th anniversary of the birth of the charismatic first lady.
Eva María Duarte, who died in 1952 from cancer at age 33, was an actress who became the second wife of Juan Perón, an army general who served as president for two different spans.
Best known as "Evita," she was idolized as a "champion of the poor" and helped women obtain the right to vote.
The performers marched through the streets of Buenos Aires to a building decorated with a large cast-iron portrait of Evita. Some wore her trademark top-knot hairstyle, while others donned ballroom dresses in homage to the combative first lady.
Poland
Man freed after 19 years, murder case gets fresh look
WARSAW — Poland's highest court has ordered a man released from prison after he served more than 19 years for double murder.
Arkadiusz Kraska was freed Monday after the Supreme Court concluded his conviction and sentence are likely to be overturned.
Prosecutors who revisited the case found evidence and witness testimony that didn't support Kraska's guilt. A court is supposed to review the case in coming months. The Supreme Court said there is "high probability" the verdict will be thrown out.
Kraska had small crimes on his record before his murder conviction. He has insisted he is innocent.
The Supreme Court ruled last year that a man who had served 18 years of a 25-year sentence did not rape and murder a teenager, the crimes that sent him to prison.
Spain
Spain rescues over 416 migrants at sea in 3 days
MADRID — Spain's maritime rescue service says it saved hundreds of migrants while they were attempting to cross the Mediterranean Sea in the last three days.
The service reported on Monday that it pulled 416 people from 10 different boats its rescue craft had intercepted starting on Saturday.
Spain became the leading entry point to Europe last year, with 60,000 migrants arriving irregularly. The number arriving by sea peaked in October at 11,000 and fell to under 600 in March, according to Spain's Interior Ministry.
The U.N. refugee agency says more than 800 people are either missing or known to have perished in 2018 while making the dangerous sea journey to Spain.