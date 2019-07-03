Germany
Arctic mission will trap scientists in ice
BREMERHAVEN — Cranes hoist cargo onto the deck, power tools scream out and workers bustle through the maze of passageways inside the German icebreaker RV Polarstern, preparations for a yearlong voyage that organizers say is unprecedented in scale and ambition.
In a couple of months, the hulking ship will set out for the Arctic packed with supplies and scientific equipment for a mission to explore the planet’s frigid far north. The icebreaker will be the base for scientists from 17 nations studying the impact of climate change on the Arctic and how it could affect the rest of the world.
Scientists plan to sail the ship into the Arctic Ocean, anchor it to a large piece of sea ice and allow the water to freeze around them, effectively trapping themselves in the vast sheet of white that forms over the North Pole each winter.
As temperatures drop and the days get shorter, they’ll race against time to build temporary winter research camps on the ice, allowing them to perform tests that wouldn’t be possible at other times of the year or by satellite sensing.
China
13 arrested after protesters damage legislature
HONG KONG — Police said they have arrested at least 13 people for Monday’s pro-democracy protests, including one man accused of storming into Hong Kong’s legislature building in a break-in involving hundreds of protesters who vandalized offices and the main chamber.
The local man surnamed Poon was arrested in Mong Kok for assaulting police, criminal destruction, misconduct in public places and forced entry of the Legislative Council Complex, police said late Wednesday night.
United Arab Emirates
Hip-hop star Minaj to perform in kingdom
DUBAI — Saudi Arabia said Wednesday that hip-hop star Nicki Minaj will perform in the ultraconservative kingdom as it sheds decades of restrictions on entertainment.
The female rapper is known for her outlandish, provocative style and hits like “Anaconda,” where she raps about her “big fat” backside. Her lyrics are often laced with profanities, and her skin-bearing music videos often include twerking.
Christian groups criticized her 2012 Grammy Awards performance, which included dancing priests and an exorcism.
