United Nations
hgh ghghghg hghg hghghg hgh ghghg
UNITED NATIONS — The United States urged all nations Saturday to support Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido while Russia accused the Trump administration of attempting “to engineer a coup d’etat” against President Nicolas Maduro — a reflection of the world’s deep divisions over the crisis in the embattled Latin American country.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told the U.N. Security Council at a meeting called by the United States that it’s beyond time to back the Venezuelan people as they try to free themselves from what he called Maduro’s “illegitimate mafia state” and back Guaido, who has declared himself the country’s interim president, arguing that Maduro’s re-election was fraudulent.
But Russia’s U.N. Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said Venezuela doesn’t threaten international peace and security and accused “extremist opponents” of Maduro’s legitimate government of choosing “maximum confrontation,” including the artificial creation of a parallel government.
Panama
hgh ghghghg hghg hghghg hgh ghghg
PANAMA CITY — Young people challenged Pope Francis on the Catholic Church’s sex abuse scandal and the plight of Christians in the Middle East as the youth took center stage Saturday in the final events of World Youth Day in Panama.
After celebrating Mass for Panama’s priests and nuns, Francis had lunch with 10 young pilgrims from around the world who are attending the religious rally. The young people said they were surprised at Francis’ informality and interest in their questions.
Brenda Noriega, a Mexican-born youth minister from San Bernardino, California, said she told Francis that the sex abuse scandal in the United States was a “crisis right now we cannot avoid talking about.” She said Francis called abuse a “horrible crime” and assured her that the church was committed to supporting victims.
France
hgh ghghghg hghg hghghg hgh ghghg
PARIS — Oscar-winning composer and pianist Michel Legrand, whose hits included the score for the ‘60s romance “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” and the song “The Windmills of Your Mind” and who worked with some of biggest singers of the 20th century, has died at age 86.
Legrand last performed on stage last month and was still composing and practicing piano an hour a day even as fatigue increasingly forced him to economize his energy, said Claire de Castellane, a musician and producer who organized a series of recent solo piano concerts by Legrand.
Legrand won three Academy Awards, five Grammys and two top awards at the Cannes Film Festival among other honors, according to his official website. He worked with famed lyricists in Hollywood and on Broadway — including Alan and Marilyn Bergman and Sheldon Harnick — as well as with French New Wave directors.
Mexico
hgh ghgh ghghgh ghg hghghg
MEXICO CITY — More than 25,000 Mexican workers at dozens of factories south of Brownsville, Texas, have gone on strike after owners of the plants that assemble for export refused union demands for a 20 percent pay hike and an annual bonus.
The government of Tamaulipas state says four of the 45 companies represented by the union reached terms to avoid strikes, while at least one announced plans to leave the city of Matamoros. Others halted expansion projects.
The strikes took effect Friday afternoon. The factories make auto parts, medical equipment, plastics and other goods.
Wire reports