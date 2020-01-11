Around the world

Australia
Blazes merge; new fires
sparked by lightning
BURRAGATE — Two wildfires merged to form a massive inferno in the southeastern part of the country, and a man suffered serious burns protecting a home in a night of treacherous conditions during the nation’s unprecedented wildfire crisis, officials said Saturday.
Authorities were assessing the damage after firefighters battled flames fanned by strong winds through the night and lightning strikes sparked new blazes in New South Wales and Victoria, Australia’s most populous states. Conditions were milder Saturday and forecast to remain relatively benign for the next week.
A man suffered burns protecting a home near Tumbarumba in southern New South Wales and was airlifted to a Sydney hospital in serious condition to undergo surgery, Fitzsimmons said.
India
20 dead in fiery crash of double-decker bus
LUCKNOW — At least 20 people were killed when a double-decker bus caught fire after ramming into a truck on a northern highway, police said.
Another 21 people were taken to a hospital, some of them in critical condition, following the crash late Friday, said senior police officer Mohit Aggarwal.
Many of the bodies were burned beyond recognition after the fire swept through the bus, he said.
Taiwan
Reelected president tells China to butt out
TAIPEI — Tsai Ing-wen was reelected as president by a landslide Saturday in a victory that signaled strong support for her tough stance against China among voters determined to defend their democratic way of life.
Tsai, from the Democratic Progressive Party, soundly defeated Nationalist Party candidate Han Kuo-yu, receiving 57.2% of the vote to Han’s 38.6%, with virtually all of the votes counted.
She wasted no time in warning communist-ruled China, which views Taiwan as a renegade province, not to try to use threats of force against the self-governed island.
Croatia
At least 6 die when fire engulfs nursing home
ZAGREB — A fire engulfed part of a nursing home in the northern part of the country early Saturday, killing at least six people, authorities said.
The blaze erupted around 5 a.m. in a privately run nursing home in the village of Andrasevac, 20 miles north of Zagreb, the capital. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.
Videos and photos from the scene showed the building was completely destroyed with only outer brick walls and some roof beams still standing. A much bigger main building could be seen undamaged nearby.
Greece
Bodies of 12 migrants pulled from Ionian Sea
ATHENS — The coast guard said 12 migrants have been found dead in the Ionian Sea, and 21 others have been rescued after their boat took in water and sank. Searchers are looking for more survivors.
The deaths and sea rescues came southwest of the Greek island of Paxos, a coast guard spokesperson told The Associated Press, speaking on customary condition of anonymity because of the ongoing investigation.
Wire reports