Around the world

Tunisia
Suicide bombers kill 1 police officer, injure 4
TUNIS — Two suicide bombers blew themselves up near the U.S. Embassy in Tunisia on Friday, killing one police officer and wounding four others, the Interior Ministry said.
Lawmaker Yosri Dali, head of the armed forces and security commission, confirmed eyewitness reports that the bombers were on a motorcycle.
Dali said in an interview with Radio Mosaique that they blew themselves up when a police patrol stopped them to ask where they were going.
Sofiane Selliti, spokesman for the judiciary’s counter-terrorism office, said the attackers’ motorcycle was “packed with explosives.”
He described on Radio Mosaique a horrific scene, saying the fragments of the attackers’ body parts were flung a considerable distance.
Syria
Fragile truce brings relief but no joy
For the first time in three months, Omar Zaqzaq says he and his family slept through the entire night, without an airstrike or artillery shell jolting them out of bed.
Idlib’s skies were completely free of Russian and Syrian government warplanes Friday as a cease-fire deal took hold in Syria’s northwestern province, the last rebel stronghold.
But there is no joy among residents.
“The truce is only a chance for the two sides to catch their breath” said Zaqzaq, who lives in the rebel-held town of Binnish, along with his wife and two young children. “It’s a very fragile truce, and I don’t think it will last long.”
Greece
EU blasts Turkey for migrant attack
KASTANIES — Clashes between Greek riot police and migrants attempting to cross the border from Turkey erupted anew Friday as European Union foreign ministers criticized Turkey for using migrants’ desperation “for political purposes.”
Greek riot police used tear gas and a water cannon in the morning to drive back people trying to cross its land border with Turkey.
Turkish police fired volleys of tear gas back toward Greece in an ongoing standoff between Ankara and the EU over who should care for migrants and refugees.
Similar clashes erupted later Friday, and fires were burning on the Turkish side of the border, which Greek officials said were lit by migrants
.
