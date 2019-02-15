Nigeria
66 killed just before presidential election
LAGOS — Authorities in Nigeria’s Kaduna state are reporting at least 66 deaths in a wave of violence just before the country’s presidential election.
Samuel Aruwan, a spokesman for Kaduna state’s governor, said Friday that the victims include 22 children. He blamed a “criminal element” for the deaths, which have taken place this week, in the Kajuru local government area.
One resident blamed the killings on fighting between Christian farmers and Fulani Muslim herdsmen. Deadly clashes between the two communities have erupted in recent years in southern Kaduna as the groups compete for land and water.
Nigerian voters are headed to the polls Saturday amid concerns about violence in many parts of the country.
India
PM warns of ‘crushing response’ to attack
SRINAGAR — India’s prime minister warned of a “crushing response” to the suicide bombing of a paramilitary convoy in Indian-controlled Kashmir that killed 41 people and was the deadliest in the divided region’s volatile history.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi placed the blame for Thursday’s bombing squarely on neighboring Pakistan, which India accuses of supporting rebels in Kashmir.
“Our neighboring country thinks such terror attacks can weaken us, but their plans will not materialize,” he said Friday, adding that government forces have been “given total freedom” to deal with the militants.
“Security forces have been given permission to take decisions about the timing, place and nature of their response,” he said.
France
Man burned in serious ‘liquid’ attack
PARIS — Paris police said a man on the city’s subway was seriously injured Friday after being burned with an “unknown liquid” in what French media have described as an acid attack.
Paris prosecutors’ office said an investigation for attempted murder has been opened.
The unidentified victim was attacked in the metro’s line one, near the station of Bastille, during rush hour Friday morning. He is being treated for major burns to the face and hands after being evacuated by the emergency services.
On Wednesday, a man and a woman were burned by an “unknown liquid” spread on a seat and floor in the metro but police said there was no link.
Poland
US’s Pence makes his first Auschwitz visit
WARSAW — U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visited the memorial site of Auschwitz on Friday along with the Polish president and Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of President Trump, viewing a train car, crematoriums and the hair of victims that make it such a powerful testament to the evil that befell Europe in the last century.
It was the first visit for Pence, a conservative Christian, to the site where German forces murdered 1.1 million people, most of them Jews but also Poles, Roma and others, during the Nazis’ occupation of Eastern Europe during World War II.
Pence and his wife Karen were joined by Polish President Andrzej Duda and first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda.
“It seems to me to be a scene of unspeakable tragedy, reminding us what tyranny is capable of,” Pence said hours later during an event Friday evening on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference in Germany.
Wire reports