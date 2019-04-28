Mexico
Man traps himself in hole dug to spy on his ex
MEXICO CITY — A man in northern Mexico had to be rescued after he accidently trapped himself in a hole that he dug so he could spy on his former girlfriend in violation of a court order to stay away from her, authorities said Sunday.
The Sonora state attorney general’s office said the 50-year-old man had spent days digging the hole in Puerto Penasco, a town on the Gulf of California, only to become trapped and require assistance to get out.
The man had been ordered to stay away from his former girlfriend due to domestic violence charges and he is now in jail, authorities said.
The newspaper El Universal said the man dug a tunnel under the woman’s house. It said the woman told police that over the course of a week, she had heard scratching noises but assumed the noise was cats. But when the sound grew louder, she investigated and found her former partner of 14 years trapped below, the report said. She said she ended the relationship because her partner was very jealous.
Police said the man appeared intoxicated and severely dehydrated once they got him out of the tunnel.
Sri Lanka
No Mass for Catholics; no veils for Muslim women
AMPARA — The effects of Sri Lanka’s Easter suicide bombings reverberated across two faiths Sunday, with Catholics shut out of their churches for fear of new attacks, left with only a televised Mass, and Muslim women ordered to stop wearing veils in public.
Many across the nation knelt before their televisions as Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, the archbishop of Colombo, delivered a homily before members of the clergy and the country’s leaders in a small chapel at his residence in the capital.
The closing of all of Sri Lanka’s Catholic churches — an extraordinary measure unheard of in the church’s centuries on this island off the southern tip of India — came after local officials and the U.S. Embassy in Colombo warned that more militants remained on the loose with explosives a week after bombings claimed by the Islamic State group and aimed at churches and hotels killed more than 250 people.
Later on Sunday, President Maithripala Sirisena banned all kinds of face coverings that may conceal people’s identities. The emergency law, which takes effect Monday, prevents Muslim women from veiling their faces.
The decision came after the Cabinet had proposed laws on face veils at a recent meeting. It had deferred the matter until talks with Islamic clerics could be held, on the advice of Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.
Switzerland
4 German skiers die in avalanche
An avalanche in southern Switzerland has killed four German skiers, police said Sunday.
Police in the canton (region) of Valais said the group was buried by the avalanche on Friday near the village of Fieschertal.
Planes and rescue personnel started looking for the group after they were reported missing, but because of severe weather conditions, the bodies were only found and recovered Saturday afternoon.
Police said the victims haven’t yet been formally identified, but German daily paper Rheinische Post reported that the four were all members of the Duesseldorf section of the German Alpine Association. At least two of the members were known to be very experienced, the paper reported, without identifying the victims.
Cyprus
Serial killer case: Body in suitcase pulled from lake
MITSERO — Cypriot investigators hunting for victims of a suspected serial killer retrieved a suitcase containing the decomposing remains of a woman from the bottom of a man-made lake Sunday.
The body is believed to be that of one of the victims of a Cypriot military officer who has confessed to killing seven foreign women and girls. The suitcase was weighed down by a concrete block, the chief of Cyprus’ Criminal Investigation Department said.
Senior Inspector Neophytos Shailos said a coroner who examined the body at the scene said it was in an advanced stage of decomposition. He said a battery of tests and scientific examinations will be conducted to determine the woman’s identity.
Authorities focused their search on the lake about 20 miles west of the capital, Nicosia, after the suspect — a 35-year-old army captain — told investigators that he put the bodies of three of his victims into suitcases and threw them into the toxic lake, part of a now-defunct copper pyrite mine.
Those victims are believed to be Maricar Valtez Arquiola, 31, from the Philippines; Florentina Bunea, 36, from Romania; and Bunea’s 8-year-old daughter, Elena Natalia. Arquiola has been missing since December 2017, while the mother and daughter vanished in September 2016.
Sudan
Military rulers condemn attack on Islamist party
KHARTOUM — Sudanese protest leaders held talks with the ruling military council on Sunday after the military condemned an attack on an Islamist party close to President Omar al-Bashir, who was removed from power and jailed earlier this month.
Dozens of protesters on Saturday surrounded a building where the Popular Congress Party was holding a meeting, chanting: “No place for Islamists.”
The state-run SUNA news agency quoted party leader Idriss Suliman as saying that protesters attacked the party members as they left the building, wounding at least 64 people.
The party was established in the late 1990s by Hassan al-Turabi, the Sudanese Islamist who played a key role in the 1989 coup that brought al-Bashir to power. It is a symbol of the lingering power of al-Bashir’s regime, which was built on a close alliance between the military and Islamists.
Protest leaders demanding a speedy transition to civilian rule are now locked in a standoff with the military, which removed al-Bashir from office April 11 under pressure from the popular uprising. A military council has said it will rule the country for up to two years until elections can be organized.