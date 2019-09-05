Germany
Subsea observatory vanishes from bay
BERLIN — A German research organization is searching for an underwater environmental monitoring station that was moored on the sea bed and went missing last month.
The device, which measured water flow and methane concentration among other things, was located 72 feet under the surface of Eckernfoerde Bay in northern Germany. It weighed 1,630 pounds and was moored by thick cables.
The Geomar ocean research center says data transmission ended abruptly Aug. 21. Researchers first suspected a transmission failure, but divers sent down last week discovered that the equipment was missing and saw only a frayed cable.
News agency dpa reported Thursday that Geomar said divers took a second look this week and found only parts of the station’s supports. Police are investigating.
Scotland
Scientist: Loch Ness monster a giant eel?
A scientist who collected DNA from Scotland’s Loch Ness suggests the lake’s fabled monster might be a giant eel.
Neil Gemmell from the University of Otago in New Zealand says the project found a surprisingly high amount of eel DNA in the water. He cautioned that it’s not clear whether that indicates a gigantic eel or just a lot of little ones.
Philippines
US woman arrested with newborn in bag
MANILA — An American woman who attempted to carry a 6-day-old baby out of the Philippines hidden inside a sling bag has been arrested at Manila’s airport and charged with human trafficking, officials said Thursday.
They said Jennifer Erin Talbot was able to pass through the airport immigration counter on Wednesday without declaring the baby boy but was intercepted at the boarding gate by airline personnel.
Talbot was unable to produce any passport, boarding pass or government permits for the baby, airport officials said.
France
Maurice the Rooster crows over court win
PARIS — Maurice the rooster can keep crowing, a French court ruled Thursday, as it rejected a complaint from neighbors who sued over noise nuisance.
Maurice’s case and several other lawsuits against the sounds of church bells, cow bells, cicadas and the pungent smells from farms have prompted a national debate over how to protect rural culture from the encroachment of expectations that are more associated with urban areas.
