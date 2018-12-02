Argentina
US, China put 90-day pause on trade dispute
BUENOS AIRES — The United States and China reached a 90-day cease-fire in a trade dispute that has rattled financial markets and threatened world economic growth. The breakthrough came after a dinner meeting between President Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the Group of 20 summit in Buenos Aires.
Trump agreed to hold off on plans to raise tariffs Jan. 1 on $200 billion in Chinese goods. The Chinese agreed to buy a “not yet agreed upon, but very substantial amount of agricultural, energy, industrial” and other products from the United States to reduce America’s huge trade deficit with China, the White House said.
The truce, reached after a dinner of more than two hours Saturday, buys time for the two countries to work out their differences in a dispute over Beijing’s aggressive drive to supplant U.S. technological dominance.
In a long-sought concession to the U.S., China agreed to label fentanyl, the deadly synthetic opioid responsible for tens of thousands of American drug deaths annually, as a controlled substance. And Beijing agreed to reconsider a takeover by U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm that it had previously blocked.
The White House announcement framed a victory for Trump and his unflinching negotiating tactics, securing a commitment from China to engage in talks on key U.S. economic priorities, with little obvious concession by the U.S. Notably, however, the White House appears to be reversing course on its previous threats to tie trade discussions to security concerns, like China’s attempted territorial expansion in the South China Sea.
MEXICO
Caravan causes slump in Tijuana tourism
SAN DIEGO — Tour operators and medical and dental offices in the Mexican border city of Tijuana are reporting a slowdown in business since a caravan of Central American migrants arrived.
Tourists and visitors have been cancelling planned trips to the Mexican state of Baja California since the border crossing shut down briefly a week ago, and according to tour-friendly business owners, many fear getting trapped in Mexico should the crossing close again, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Sunday.
Thousands of migrants have joined caravans in recent weeks in an effort to speed across Mexico to request refuge in the United States. The border crossing — which Tijuana residents use to reach jobs and shopping on the U.S. side and U.S. tourists use to head south— was closed briefly last weekend after some migrants tried to rush across.
About 6,000 migrants were staying in an overcrowded shelter that authorities closed over the weekend, moving people instead to a former concert venue further from the border. Dozens of migrants interviewed by The Associated Press have said they are fleeing poverty and violence back home.
The Rosarito Beach Hotel, which hosts many American tourists, has seen business drop 60 percent, said owner Hugo Torres. And members of the Tijuana medical association are offering discounts and benefits for local and U.S. patients to try to make up for lost business.
France
Paris assesses injuries, damage after riot
PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron asked for an evaluation of possible protest security measures Sunday, a day after a Paris demonstration against increased taxes and living costs devolved into France’s worst urban riot in a decade.
Hours after he flew back to the French capital from the G-20 summit in Argentina, Macron held an emergency meeting at the Elysee presidential palace while crews worked to remove charred cars, broken glass and graffiti from the famed Champs-Elysees Avenue and other top Paris sites.
Paris police said 133 people were injured, including 23 police officers, as crowds trashed the streets of the capital Saturday. Officers fired tear gas and used water cannon to tamp down the violence as protesters torched cars, smashed windows, looted stores and tagged the Arc de Triomphe with spray paint.
Paris police Prefect Michel Delpuech said some officers described encountering “unprecedented” violence, including protesters using hammers, gardening tools, bolts, aerosol cans as well as rocks in physical confrontations.
Fires were started at six buildings and more than 130 makeshift barricades and 112 vehicles were torched, Delpuech said.
Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz said 378 people remained in police custody as of Sunday evening, 33 of them minors.
Earlier Sunday, Macron visited the Arc de Triomphe, which had damaged statues as well as graffiti. One slogan on the famed war memorial read: “Yellow jackets will triumph.” He then headed to a nearby avenue where activists battled police on Saturday to meet with firefighters, police officers and restaurant owners.
At the security meeting, the French leader asked his interior minister to consider making “adaptations” to security procedures to try to contain ongoing protests sparked by rising fuel taxes, Macron’s office said in a statement.
