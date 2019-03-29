MALTA
Migrants hijack oil tanker that rescued them
VALLETTA — African migrants who hijacked an oil tanker after it rescued them in the Mediterranean Sea seized metal objects and began smashing the ship and threatening crew members after they realized they were being returned to Libya, the ship’s captain said Friday.
Nader el-Hiblu, the 42-year-old Libyan captain of the El Hiblu 1 ship, said he and five other crew members feared they could be killed during the “horror” that played out at sea this week. He said the threats by rioting migrants forced him to agree to their demand that he take them to Europe, not back to Libya.
“They attacked the cockpit, heavily beating on the doors and the windows and they threatened to smash the boat,” el-Hiblu said in an exclusive account given Friday to The Associated Press. He spoke by phone from the ship, which is now docked in Valletta, the capital of Malta.
Mexico
1 injured in clash with Navy near vaquita reserve
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president said Friday he regrets a confrontation between fishermen and marines trying to prevent the illegal fishing that has driven the vaquita porpoise to the brink of extinction in the Gulf of Mexico.
The Mexican Navy said at least one fisherman was shot when a marine’s rifle accidentally discharged, and fishermen say two more people were slightly wounded in subsequent protests on Thursday. It was the highest casualty toll yet in a long-running confrontation between environmentalists and fishermen angry over lapsed government support payments that were meant to compensate them for income they lost because of a total ban on gill nets.
Fishermen in the community of San Felipe set illegal nets to catch Totoaba fish, whose swim bladder is considered a delicacy in China. The nets also drown vaquitas, a small porpoise that lives only in the Gulf — also known as the Sea of Cortes — of which perhaps as few as 10 remain.
MOZAMBIQUE
Cholera cases jump to 139 a day after outbreak
Cholera cases in Mozambique among survivors of a devastating cyclone have shot up to 139, officials said, as nearly 1 million vaccine doses were rushed to the region and health workers desperately tried to improvise treatment space for victims.
Cholera causes acute diarrhea, is spread by contaminated food and water and can kill within hours if not treated. The disease is a major concern for the hundreds of thousands of cyclone survivors in the southern African nation now living in squalid conditions in camps, schools or damaged homes.
The Portuguese news agency Lusa quoted Mozambique national health official Ussein Isse for the new toll. Isse declared the outbreak on Wednesday with just five confirmed cases. Far more cholera cases already were feared.
EGYPT
Pro-democracy activists freed after 5 years
CAIRO — A leading Egyptian pro-democracy activist was freed from prison early Friday after serving a five-year sentence for organizing and taking part in protests, his family and lawyer said. The terms of his release, however, require that he report to a police station every day for the next five years.
Alaa Abdel-Fattah rose to prominence with the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings that swept the Middle East and in Egypt, toppled long-time President Hosni Mubarak. To many, his imprisonment three years later — at a time when authorities imposed draconian laws banning public gatherings and unauthorized demonstrations — was another sign of Egypt’s return to autocratic rule.
Abdel-Fattah’s sisters, Mona and Sanaa Seif, posted on Facebook that “Alaa is out,” along with a video of him at home, playing with a dog. His lawyer, Khaled Ali, confirmed the release by posting: “Thanks God, Alaa Abdel-Fattah at home.”
THAILAND
Rangers free 6 trapped baby elephants
BANGKOK — Six baby elephants trapped in a mud hole and separated from their parents have been rescued by a team of park rangers in northeastern Thailand.
The rangers came across the elephant calves on Wednesday afternoon as they were struggling to climb the pit’s slippery banks, according to officials of Thap Lan National Park. Some of the rangers went for help, while others spent the night with the baby elephants.
On Thursday, as the elephants wallowed together at one side of the pit, rangers at the other side spent four hours using hoes and pickaxes to dig out enough mud to form a ramp. The animals then climbed out of the muck and quickly headed into the forest a few dozen yards away.
