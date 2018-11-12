Mexico
Migrant caravan moves on western city of Guadalajara
GUADALAJARA — Several thousand Central American migrants heading for the U.S. border arrived in the western Mexico city of Guadalajara with help from truckers and other motorists Monday, marking a month since their trek began.
Many of the migrants boarded waiting buses at the Jalisco state line that carried them to a shelter prepared for them in the city's Benito Juarez Auditorium. Guadalajara municipal police shuttled others in patrol vehicles.
The migrants are mostly families from Honduras. At the shelter, officials had the migrants form two lines — one for families and one for men traveling alone. They were offered food and told where to go for donated clothing and free internet to contact their families.
Most appear intent on taking the Pacific coast route northward to the border city of Tijuana, which is still about 1,550 miles away. The migrants have come about 1,200 miles since they started out in Honduras around Oct. 13.
While they previously suffered from the heat on their journey through Honduras, Guatemala and southern Mexico, they now trek along highways wrapped in blankets to fend off the morning chill.
Great Britain
Jury convicts UK far-right couple who named son after Hitler
LONDON — A British couple with neo-Nazi views who named their son after Adolf Hitler was convicted Monday of membership in an outlawed far-right group.
A jury at Birmingham Crown Court in central England found 22-year-old Adam Thomas and 38-year-old Claudia Patatas guilty of being members of National Action. A third defendant, Daniel Bogunovic, was also convicted of membership in the banned group. Three others pleaded guilty before the trial started.
During the trial, jurors were shown photos of Thomas holding his baby son — who was given the middle name Adolf — while wearing the white robes of the Ku Klux Klan.
Prosecutors said the defendants attended meetings of the banned group and exchanged WhatsApp messages praising the Nazis' murder of Jews.
The government banned National Action in 2016 after Labour Party lawmaker Jo Cox was murdered by a far-right extremist. Ten people have now been convicted of membership in the group, including a British soldier who had served in Afghanistan.
Japan
'Ghost boats' believed from N. Korea wash up on shores
TOKYO — Scores of dilapidated wooden boats believed to be from North Korea have washed ashore in northern Japan in a seasonal influx.
The coast guard said Monday that 95 rickety boats, sometimes carrying skeletonized bodies, have arrived so far this year, a pace that is likely to exceed last year's record 104 arrivals. It said 12 bodies have been found on the boats.
Winds and water currents push dozens of "ghost boats" on to Japan's northern coasts annually. Rickety North Korean fishing boats are particularly vulnerable because they lack the sturdiness and equipment to return home.
Japanese authorities have stepped up patrols as the number of ship arrivals has soared in recent years.
More than one-third of the boats this year have arrived on Japan's northern main island of Hokkaido, possibly because of attempts to travel further north to evade patrols by Japan's coast guard.
The influx of ghost boats has also raised security concerns. Last year, the coast guard found about 30 bodies on the boats, while 40 others were alive.
Australia
'Trolleyman' hailed for ramming street attacker
SYDNEY — A homeless man who rammed a shopping cart at a knife-wielding attacker who was threatening police is being hailed and rewarded for his actions, but he insists he isn't a hero.
Michael Rogers emerged from a crowd of onlookers during the attack Friday afternoon in downtown Melbourne, Australia, in which one person was fatally stabbed and two others wounded.
Social media users have dubbed Rogers "Trolleyman" and an online fundraiser for him by registered charity Melbourne Homeless Collective had raised more than $72,000 by Monday morning. Shopping carts are called "trolleys" in Australia.
"Our hero is humble as can be and had no idea about this fundraiser," the GoFundMe page reads. "He is amazing. We believe his efforts deserve a reward that can really help him out."
In interviews with Australian media, Rogers, 46, has insisted he's no hero. "I threw the trolley straight at him, and I got him. I didn't quite get him down, though. I'm no hero," he told Channel Seven.
He also told Melbourne's Age newspaper he had been on the wrong side of the law himself. The paper reported he had been "in and out of jail" for some 20 years, including a five-year sentence for aggravated burglary, and that he'd had a long history of drug use.
Ethiopia
63 suspected of rights abuses, corruption arrested
ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia has arrested 63 intelligence officials, military personnel and businesspeople on allegations of rights violations and corruption, the country's attorney general announced Monday.
The sweeping high-profile arrests carried out in recent days are a result of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's order for a months-long investigation into misdoings under the previous government.
Attorney General Berhanu Tsegaye told the media that some of those arrested are suspected of abuses of prisoners including "beatings, forced confessions, sodomy, rape, electrocution and even killings."
Some of those arrested are accused of mismanaging a state-owned military corporation, the Metal and Engineering Corporation, that was looted in a multi-billion dollar corruption scheme, he said.
Berhanu also said that Ethiopia's former spy chief is suspected of involvement in an attempt to assassinate the new prime minster at a rally on June 23. While other officials implicated in the plot have fled the country, the former intelligence chief is now residing in northern Ethiopia and should turn himself in to authorities, he said.
Canada
Trudeau: Canadian intelligence has heard Khashoggi tapes
PARIS — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday became the first Western leader to acknowledge his country had heard recordings of the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi.
"Canada has been fully briefed up on what Turkey had to share," Trudeau said from Paris, where he was attending the Peace Forum following the World War I armistice centenary.
His comments come just two days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he had given recordings "to Saudi Arabia, to America, to the Germans, the French, to the British, to all of them."
The Canadian leader is the first since that announcement to officially confirm that his country's intelligence had listened to the audio as Canada's intelligence agencies continue to work "very closely" with Turkish intelligence on Khashoggi's killing.
Trudeau said that he himself had not heard the shared audio, which is the latest move by Turkey to maintain international pressure on Saudi Arabia to stop a cover up of the Oct. 2 killing.
France
Gaultier is latest fashion designer to stop using fur
PARIS — Parisian couturier Jean Paul Gaultier has become the latest fashion designer to shun the use of fur in his designs.
In a Canal+ interview that was aired over the weekend, Gaultier announced he would go fur-free "to get to a side of creativity that will not hurt, since the way animals are killed is absolutely deplorable."
The decision follows similar moves in recent years by Gucci, Burberry, Tom Ford, Versace and Maison Margiela, among others, as key players in the industry turn their back on fur.
The France-based Brigitte Bardot Foundation welcomed the announcement saying that it was "incomprehensible" that Gaultier used fur made from "so much animal suffering."
Gaultier stopped making ready-to-wear clothes in 2014. Since then he has concentrated on high-priced and fur-heavy haute couture designs.