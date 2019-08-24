United Arab Emirates
India’s prime minister awarded UAE medal
DUBAI — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the United Arab Emirates’ highest civilian honor during a visit Saturday to the oil-rich Gulf nation, reinforcing ties between the countries even as he pursues stripping statehood from the disputed Muslim-majority region of Kashmir.
The induction of Modi into the Order of Zayed shows the importance the UAE places on India, the world’s third-largest consumer of crude oil. India is home to a rapidly growing consumer market and labor pool that the federation of sheikhdoms relies on for its own economy.
Activists, however, decried the UAE bestowing the award on Modi as he pursues a clampdown on the Himalayan region claimed by both Pakistan and India. Modi later traveled to Bahrain to become the first Indian premier to visit the island nation.
“With several Gulf states in an ever-tightening embrace with Modi, human rights have been discarded in favor of economic opportunities,” wrote Samah Hadid, a Beirut-based human rights advocate.
Taiwan
Tropical storm traps 18, heads to China
TAIPEI — A landslide triggered by a tropical storm stranded 18 people in Taiwan on Saturday as the storm headed for China’s southeastern coast.
Tropical Storm Bailu brought heavy rain and winds up to 73 mph as it crossed the southern half of Taiwan.
Fourteen tourists were among those trapped after the landslide in Hualien county. About 450 people were evacuated around the island, and 12,000 households were without power late Saturday afternoon.
At least six people were injured, including a 79-year-old man who was knocked off his motorcycle and another man of the same age injured by glass that sprayed into his home, the government’s disaster response center said.
Russia
Space capsule carrying robot fails dock attempt
MOSCOW — A Russian space capsule carrying a humanoid robot failed Saturday to dock as planned with the International Space Station.
A statement from the Russian space agency Roscosmos said the failure was because of problems in the docking system. It said the space station itself and the six-person crew are safe. Roscosmos head Dmitry Rogozin said on Twitter that a new docking attempt would be made on Tuesday.
The capsule was launched Thursday as part of tests of a new rocket that is expected to replace the Soyuz-FG next year.
It is carrying a robot called Fedor, which will perform two weeks of tests aboard the space station. Vladimir Solovyev, flight director for the Russian segment of the ISS, said the robot had not been taught how to manually conduct a docking.
North Korea
Missiles fired again after joint drills end
North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast Saturday in the seventh weapons launch in a month, South Korea’s military said, a day after it vowed to remain America’s biggest threat in protest of U.S.-led sanctions on the country.
The North had been expected to halt weapons tests because the 10-day U.S.-South Korean drills, which it views as an invasion rehearsal, ended earlier this week.
President Trump downplayed the latest launch.
“Kim Jong Un has been, you know, pretty straight with me. … He likes testing missiles, but we never restricted short-range missiles. We’ll see what happens,” Trump told reporters outside the White House late Friday night.
Germany
Boy, 13, driving SUV sets off police chase
BERLIN — A 13-year-old boy driving his stepfather’s SUV set off a chase through the German city of Hannover that ended with the teenager driving into a patrol car, police said Saturday.
Officers were alerted late Friday evening to a car with what appeared to be a very young driver and its lights switched off. A patrol car located the SUV, but its driver ignored signals for him to stop and headed toward the city center.
Several more police cars with flashing lights set off in pursuit of the Suzuki SUV, which tried to evade them by turning onto a tram track. A patrol car blocked the track, but the young driver didn’t stop and collided with it. The 13-year-old and a passenger in the patrol car were slightly hurt.
In a separate case, an 8-year-old boy in western Germany was put into psychological counseling after taking his mother’s car for a joyride for a second time this week.
Tunisia
A leading presidential candidate is arrested
TUNIS — The arrest of a Tunisian media magnate who is a leading presidential candidate is rattling this country’s young democracy and throwing the campaign into uncertainty.
Supporters of tycoon Nabil Karoui said Saturday he is being targeted for political reasons ahead of the Sept. 15 election. Karoui was detained while campaigning Friday, and he and his brother were jailed on allegations of tax evasion and money laundering.
The head of the election authority said Saturday that Karoui can remain a candidate as long as he is not convicted. He’s among 26 candidates seeking the presidency in the election, hastily organized after Tunisia’s first democratically elected president died in office last month.
The Tunis public prosecutor said Saturday the arrest was in line with Tunisian law and rejected the brothers’ request to lift a travel ban and asset freeze.
