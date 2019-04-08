South Africa
Elephant kills poacher; lions devour his body
JOHANNESBURG — A rhinoceros poacher was stomped to death by an elephant and eaten by lions in a South Africa wildlife preserve, and rangers found just his skull and trousers, authorities said.
The man and two others were hunting illegally at Kruger National Park last week when the elephant surprised them, park spokesman Isaac Phaahla said. The hunter’s companions dragged his body to a spot near a road and told the man’s family what happened. It took two days for rangers to find his remains.
South Africa, which has about 80% of the world’s remaining rhinos, has seen aggressive poaching of the animals in recent years.
Romania
Ex-leader faces crimes against humanity trial
BUCHAREST — Former Romanian President Ion Iliescu is to be tried for crimes against humanity for his role in the country’s bloody 1989 anti-communist uprising, Romania’s top prosecutor said Monday in announcing the conclusion of a judicial investigation.
Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar said files documenting the events of 30 years ago, commonly referred to as the Revolution File, will be submitted to a court now that the investigation is over.
He called completing the process “paying a debt of honor to history and our country.”
Iliescu is the most prominent figure to face trial, along with Gelu Voican-Voiculescu, a former vice premier, and former Air Force Chief Iosif Rus. They are all accused of crimes against humanity.
The charges refer to a five-day period when Iliescu seized power after former Communist leader Nicolae Ceausescu fled Bucharest on Dec. 22, 1989. Ceausescu and his wife were summarily tried and executed on Dec. 25.
France
Fast-moving blaze ravages Paris building
PARIS — A fast-moving fire has destroyed a residential building on the northern edge of Paris.
Firefighters spokesman Gabriel Plus says there were no known victims in the Saturday night blaze that moved through four floors of the large modern structure. Teams were searching for potential victims.
The spokesman told BFMTV that it was too early to know the fire’s origin.
He said it began on both the outside and inside of the building and raged through the third through sixth floors.
Russia
Ford workers protest planned plant closure
ST. PETERSBURG — Ford workers in Russia have started industrial action over plans to close a plant, including stopping work if there are any equipment problems.
Mikhail Sergeyev, head of a trade union that represents around a third of the St. Petersburg plant’s 900-strong workforce,
said his union is pushing for more generous layoff packages equivalent to twice a worker’s annual salary, and plans to appeal to Ford’s U.S. management .
The Associated Press