France
Endangered animals seized in worldwide raid
PARIS — Police and customs officials have carried out the most widespread anti-wildlife-trafficking operation ever in a joint global operation that has led to the seizure of thousands of endangered animals and the arrest of nearly 600 suspects.
The World Customs Organization and Interpol said Wednesday that in June they conducted nearly 2,000 seizures in a historic joint-operation that helped local authorities round up nearly 10,000 live turtles and tortoises, nearly 1,500 live reptiles, 23 live apes, 30 live big cats, hundreds of pieces of elephant tusk, half a ton of ivory and five rhino horns.
“It’s landmark. It’s the first time such a large joint network has been mobilized — across 109 countries,” Interpol’s wildlife expert Henri Fournel told The Associated Press.
Interpol released searing images from the global trafficking haul: Thousands of protected tortoises crawling over each other in a dark container in Kazakhstan; an inquisitive-looking white tiger cub concealed in a pick-up in Mexico; and elephant tusks lined up symmetrically on the ground in Kenya.
Bulgaria
Government to buy 8 new F-16s from US
SOFIA — Bulgaria’s government gave the go-ahead Wednesday for the purchase of eight new F-16 fighters in to replace its aging Soviet-built jets .
The decision for the biggest military purchase in post-Communist Bulgaria still needs parliamentary approval, but it is expected to get that easily given that the ruling coalition has a majority.
Once that happens, the defense minister will sign the contract for the purchase of eight multi-role F-16 Block 70 fighter aircraft with the producer, Lockheed Martin.
Deputy defense minister Atanas Zapryanov told reporters that the $1.25 billion deal includes the aircraft, ammunition, equipment and pilot training, and that there is an option for the U.S. Congress to contribute $60 million. He said that six single-seat and two two-seat F-16s would be delivered by 2023.
India
Airline tech crushed by landing gear flaps
NEW DELHI — An Indian airline technician was killed when the flaps covering an aircraft’s main landing gear accidentally closed on him during maintenance work, the airline said Wednesday.
The hydraulic doors “inadvertently” closed on the technician, who was working on a Bombardier Q400 aircraft at Kolkata’s airport on Tuesday night, SpiceJet said.
The doors were broken open in an attempt to rescue the worker, but he died, it said in a statement.
Britain
Flights suspended for 90 minutes at Gatwick
LONDON — London’s Gatwick Airport said Wednesday night that flights resumed after “an air traffic control systems issue” temporarily halted all takeoffs and landings.
The airport advised passengers in a tweet to “check the status of your flight with your airline before traveling to the airport, as we return to full operations.”
All flights to and from Gatwick were suspended for about 90 minutes due to an air traffic control issue. The airport did not say what the problem was.
Wire reports