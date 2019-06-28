Mexico
‘Maquila’ plants offer migrants 40,000 jobs
MEXICO CITY — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says his country’s “maquila” assembly plants are offering to give 40,000 jobs to Central American migrants.
Tens of thousands of migrants who hoped to reach the United States are stuck in Mexico. Many have been sent back to await court dates on their U.S. asylum claims.
Mexico has also stepped up raids on trains, buses and motels, to stop the migrants from moving north.
Iran
Official: Progress on nuclear deal not enough
A meeting of the remaining partners in the Iranian nuclear deal produced some progress but not enough to satisfy Tehran’s demands, a senior Iranian official said Friday.
The claim offered little prospect for now of the country backing away from a move to surpass a uranium stockpile threshold that could doom the agreement.
Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, said after meeting in Vienna with senior officials from Britain, Germany, France, China, Russia and the European Union that a complex barter-type system set up to keep trade with Iran afloat is now active.
Venezuela
US places sanctions on president’s son
The Trump administration on Friday announced sanctions on the son of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in a move to increase pressure on family members of top officials backing the socialist leader and suspected of corruption.
The action by the U.S. Treasury Department freezes any U.S. assets belonging to Nicolas Maduro Jr. and prohibits Americans from doing business with him.
Wire reports