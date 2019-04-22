Philippines
At least 3 dead from quake; 31 missing
PORAC — A strong earthquake killed three people and trapped at several others Monday in a collapsed building that housed a supermarket in a northern Philippine province, where an international airport terminal was closed due to damage, officials said.
Mayor Condralito dela Cruz of Porac town in Pampanga province, north of Manila, said rescuers pulled two survivors from the collapsed building, where other trapped people could be heard screaming for help as rescuers struggled to save them.
An Associated Press photographer saw a third survivor and the body of a woman being extricated by rescuers from the rubble late Monday.
At least 31 people remained unaccounted for at the collapsed Chuzon supermarket, based on a rough accounting of its employees, Lapid said.
France
Homeless activists demand ‘a roof too’
PARIS — Dozens of public housing advocates protested outside the gutted Notre Dame in Paris Monday to demand that France’s poorest be remembered after donors pledged $1 billion to rebuild the cathedral and its destroyed roof.
Around 50 people from a French homeless association gathered with placards reading “1 billion in 24 hours.” They chanted slogans directed at Bernard Arnault, the CEO of luxury group LVMH, who last week pledged $226 million. Some chanted “Notre Dame needs a roof, we need a roof too!”
Paris police monitored the peaceful protest on the central Paris island on which Notre Dame is located but didn’t intervene, and the protest dispersed after several hours.
In addition to Arnault’s pledge, another billionaire, Francois Pinault, and his son pledged 100 million euros for the reconstruction effort from their holding company Artemis, which owns the Christie’s auction house and is the main shareholder in Gucci.
Sri Lanka
Military gets wide powers after blasts
COLOMBO — Sri Lanka’s president gave the military sweeping police powers starting Tuesday in the wake of the Easter bombings that killed nearly 300 people, while officials disclosed that intelligence agencies had warned weeks ago of the possibility of an attack by the radical Muslim group blamed for the bloodshed.
The suicide bombings struck three churches and three luxury hotels Sunday in the island nation’s deadliest violence since a devastating civil war ended in 2009. The government shut down some social media, armed security forces patrolled the largely deserted, central streets in the capital of Colombo, and a curfew went into effect.
The military was given a wider berth to detain and arrest suspects — powers that were used during the civil war but withdrawn when it ended.
Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said he feared the massacre could unleash instability and he vowed to “vest all necessary powers with the defense forces” to act against those responsible.
Tourism Minister John Amaratunga said 39 foreigners were killed, although the foreign ministry put out a different figure, saying the number of dead was 31.
The U.S. State Department confirmed that at least four Americans were among the dead and several others were seriously wounded, but it did not release any identities.
Russia
North Korea’s Kim to meet with Putin
North Korean state media says leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia and meet with President Vladimir Putin.
The Korean Central News Agency released a statement Tuesday saying Kim would soon pay a visit to the Russian Federation at Putin’s invitation. A date for the meeting was not released.
The Kremlin said in a brief statement Thursday that Kim will visit Russia “in the second half of April,” but gave no further details.