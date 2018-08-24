Zimbabwe
HARARE — Zimbabwe’s top court Friday upheld the narrow and disputed election victory by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, clearing the way for his inauguration as the country remained deeply divided in the post-Robert Mugabe era.
Mnangagwa, a former Mugabe enforcer who has tried to restyle himself as a reformer, will be sworn in on Sunday. He appealed for calm and told opposition challenger Nelson Chamisa “my door is open and my arms are outstretched.”
The opposition, wary after a deadly military crackdown on protests after the election, initially said it would respect the ruling but later issued an angry statement rejecting the decision and saying it entrenched “an illegitimate regime.”
Zimbabwe’s electoral commission had declared Mnangagwa the winner of the July 30 balloting with 50.8 percent of the vote. It later revised it to 50.6 percent, citing an “error” but arguing it was not significant enough to invalidate the win. It said Chamisa received 44.3 percent.
Finland
A bus plunged about 30 feet from a bridge onto railway tracks in central Finland Friday, killing four people and injuring more than 20, two of them seriously, police said.
The bus smashed into five cars stopped at a red light in the city of Kuopio before going off the edge and falling onto the line, police spokesman Miika Mutanen told The Associated Press. Photos showed the white bus on its side on the tracks with the bridge rail broken.
“We spoke briefly to the bus driver who told us he wanted to brake but they didn’t work and that he tried to avoid” other vehicles, Mutanen said.
There was no train on the tracks at the time of the accident at around 3 p.m.
Authorities told a news conference that the bus was headed south to the city of Jyvaskyla and was driving up a highway ramp. It continued straight ahead and plunged onto the railway tracks on the opposite side of the ramp.
Spain
MADRID — Spain’s center-left government approved legal amendments Friday to make sure that the remains of former dictator Gen. Francisco Franco will be dug up and removed from a controversial national mausoleum honoring the nation’s civil war dead.
The minority Socialist government is certain that parliament will endorse the amendments, probably in a debate next month, deputy prime minister Carmen Calvo told reporters.
The amendments to Spain’s Historical Memory Law of 2007 grant the government the power to exhume Franco’s body. That change aims to thwart legal efforts by Franco’s descendants and supporters to block the exhumation in the courts.
Removing Franco’s remains from the Valley of the Fallen, a mausoleum he ordered built 30 miles northwest of Madrid, would be a momentous event in Spain, which still bears social and political scars from the country’s 1936-39 civil war.