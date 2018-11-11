Poland
Officials mark centenary of national rebirth at end of WWI
WARSAW — Poland’s president, prime minister and other top political figures led an Independence Day march Sunday as part of a day of centenary celebrations, trailed by a huge crowd led by nationalist groups.
More than 250,000 people marched in Warsaw to mark the 100th anniversary of Poland’s rebirth as an independent state at the end of World War I, according to police.
President Andrzej Duda, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the leader of the conservative ruling party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, walked in a crowd fronted by soldiers carrying a huge flag words “For You Poland.”
Walking a small distance behind them was another crowd of nationalists and their supporters, many of them burning firecrackers and flares, creating flashes of red light and smoke.
Most in that contingent carried national white-and-red flags, but some held flags of the National Radical Camp, a far-right group and one of the main march organizers. The camp’s flag has a falanga, a far-right symbol dating to the 1930s of a stylized hand with a sword.
Among the slogans that participants shouted were “USA, empire of evil” and “Poland, white and Catholic.” Members of one nationalist group, eurosceptic All-Polish Youth, burned a European Union flag. An EU flag was also burned at another nationalist rally in Wroclaw. The city’s mayor dissolved the march by nationalists toward its end, during speeches by far-right leaders.
Mexico
Thousands protest cancellation of new airport
MEXICO CITY — Thousands of people have marched in Mexico City in opposition to President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s plans to cancel a new $13 billion airport for the capital.
Marchers dismissed the referendum that led to the cancellation as unconstitutional and compared Lopez Obrador to Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro.
Last month, 70 percent of participants voted against continuing the project, which Lopez Obrador has criticized as too costly. Just over 1 million people voted.
Critics quickly dismissed Sunday’s demonstration as the “Fifi march” on social media. Lopez Obrador had taken to calling frivolous things “fifi.”
Many of the marchers appeared to be of a social class seldom seen marching in the capital’s streets.
The new airport is already about one-third completed. Lopez Obrador takes office Dec. 1.
Iran
Ex-minister of welfare arrested over financial fraud
TEHRAN — Iran’s official IRNA news agency says authorities have arrested the former minister of welfare and social security for financial fraud.
The Sunday report says Parviz Kazemi was taken to Tehran’s Evin prison two days ago.
Kazemi resigned from his post in 2006 after nearly a year under former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad over political differences. He later worked in the banking sector.
In recent years, Kazemi turned into a critic of Ahmadinejad.
Several of Ahmadinejad’s allies are in jail over charges relating to security and financial fraud.
In September, a court sentenced Esfandiar Rahim Mashaei, a close ally of Ahmadinejad to six-and-a-half years in prison for plotting to commit crimes against national security, propaganda against the Islamic Republic and insulting officials.
United Kingdom
Bus driver arrested for drunk driving; 1 girl injured
LONDON — British police say a London bus driver has been arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after a collision that left a teenage girl with critical injuries.
Police said the accident happened Sunday afternoon when a double-decker city bus collided with a car, another bus, and a bus shelter.
The injured girl has not been named. Police say she is believed to be 15-years-old. She was treated at the scene for severe injuries and hospitalized. Police say her next of kin have been informed.
Police say an unspecified number of other people were treated for minor injuries.
The bus driver has not been charged or identified. He is in police custody.
The accident happened in Croydon about 10 miles south of central London.
Spain
Police find 2 bodies in boat carrying migrants, drugs
MADRID — Spanish police have recovered the bodies of two Moroccans from a boat that reached Spain’s coast after crossing the Mediterranean Sea with migrants and a hashish shipment.
Police said Sunday that they found the bodies along with two other people who were suffering from hypothermia on Saturday after they were alerted that a rubber boat had reached a beach near Malaga. Police believe one of the dead could be a minor.
Police also found six kilograms of hashish near the boat. They suspect that the drugs belonged to boat’s owner and the pilot, who police were looking for along with three others.
Police have located eight more Moroccan men from a total of 15 people they believe to have been on board.
Also on Sunday, Spain’s maritime rescue service reported it had saved 179 people from seven boats its rescue craft intercepted either in the Strait of Gibraltar or nearby waters.