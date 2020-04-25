Around the world

Somalia
Civilian is shot dead as officers clear streets
A police officer in Somalia’s capital has been arrested in the fatal shooting of at least one civilian while enforcing coronavirus restrictions, fellow officer Ahmed Muse said Saturday.
The shooting Friday evening sparked protests in Mogadishu that continued Saturday with crowds of angry young men burning tires and demanding justice.
There has been growing anger among some residents over alleged abuses by security forces, including beatings, while enforcing virus-related restrictions.
Shouts of “No police, no curfew” could be heard as hundreds of protesters took to the streets and damaged a police landmark at a city roundabout.
Vanuatu
Live cricket fills a need during sports drought
PORT VILA — Overnight rain didn’t stop these tiny islands in the South Pacific from producing a rarity in these coronavirus-restricted times — a live sporting event.
Vanuatu the only place in the world hosting a competitive sports final on Saturday, as most international sports remain shuttered.
Vanuatu Cricket Association chief executive Shane Deitz invited anyone missing real-time action to tune in to a livestream of their women’s club championship finals. And Deitz said there were 350,000 views of a men’s 10-over exhibition match followed by the women’s Twenty20 final won by the Mele Bulls, who went undefeated in the four-team competition.
The matches were played at the Vanuatu Cricket Grounds in the capital Port Vila, on the island of Efate. Deitz said national broadcaster VBTC set up four cameras for its first-ever live cricket show, and he helped with the commentary for the online stream on Vanuatu Cricket’s Facebook page.
Poland
Disinformation attack has Russian imprint
WARSAW — A government official said Saturday that Poland has been hit by a “complex disinformation operation” that appears aimed at weakening the Polish-U.S. alliance and is consistent with previous Russian cyberattacks.
Stanislaw Zaryn, spokesman for the head of the country’s security services, said Poland continues to investigate and has no final evidence that the attack was directed by Russia. But he said it bears all the hallmarks of a Kremlin-led campaign.
Zaryn on Twitter described a cyberattack on the website of the War Studies Institute in Warsaw, a defense academy that trains Polish military leaders. He said cyberattackers posted a fake letter in the name of the schools’ rector calling on Polish soldiers to fight the “American occupation.”
Sri Lanka
24-hour curfew is back after infections surge
The country reimposed a countrywide 24-hour curfew after a surge in the number of coronavirus cases, most of them navy sailors who were searching for those evading quarantine.
The 46 new infections Friday were the highest in a day. The Indian Ocean island nation has confirmed 420 cases of the virus, including seven deaths, and has ramped up testing.
Sri Lanka partially lifted a monthlong curfew Monday during daytime hours in more than two thirds of the country.
