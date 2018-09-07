South Korea
hghg hghgh gghh gh ghgh ghgh ghhg
SEOUL — South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Friday he is pushing for “irrevocable progress” in efforts to rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons by the end of this year as he prepares for his third summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Meanwhile, U.S. President Trump said he was expecting to get a “positive” letter from Kim after South Korean special envoys traveled to Pyongyang this week to help resolve the nuclear stalemate and pave the way for the Sept. 18-20 Moon-Kim summit.
South Korean officials say the summit in Pyongyang will focus on how to achieve denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula — the goal that Kim and Trump agreed to at their own historic face-to-face meeting in Singapore in June. Diplomatic progress since then has been slow.
Germany
hghg hghgh gghh gh ghgh ghgh ghhg
BERLIN — The U.S. Army Europe says it is expanding its troop presence by adding 1,500 soldiers to its forces in Germany.
The military said Friday that the new unit activations are scheduled to begin this year and that the troops and their families should all be in place in southern Germany by September 2020.
U.S. Ambassador Richard Grenell says they will add to more than 33,000 American troops already in Germany and reinforce that the U.S. is “committed to strengthening the transatlantic alliance, and President Trump’s promise to increase U.S. defense capabilities means the alliance is stronger today.”
France
hghg hghgh gghh gh ghgh ghgh ghhg
PARIS — A Russian satellite “with big ears” cozied up to a French one last year in an apparent effort to eavesdrop on secure military communications, France’s defense minister alleged Friday.
In what she said amounted to a “Star Wars” above the Earth, Florence Parly named the Russian satellite as Louch-Olymp. She said it approached the Athena-Fidus, a French-Italian satellite launched in 2014 and used for secure military communications and the planning of operations.
“Trying to listen to one’s neighbor is not only unfriendly. It’s called an act of espionage,” Parly said in a speech in the southern city of Toulouse. “It got close. A bit too close. So close that one really could believe that it was trying to capture our communications.”
She added that “this little Stars Wars didn’t happen a long time ago in a galaxy far away. It happened a year ago, 36,000 kilometers above our heads.”
Iraq
hghg hghgh gghh gh ghgh ghgh ghhg
BASRA — Angry protesters stormed the Iranian consulate in the southern city of Basra on Friday, setting a fire inside amid a wave of demonstrations that have turned deadly in the past few days, a security official and eyewitnesses said.
At least 10 protesters have died in clashes with security forces since Monday, including three who were shot dead by security forces Thursday night as protesters lobbed Molotov cocktails and set fire to a government building and offices of Shiite militias in the city.
Brazil
hghg hghgh gghh gh ghgh ghgh ghhg
SAO PAULO — The stabbing of a leading Brazilian presidential candidate jolted an already wildly unpredictable campaign to lead Latin America’s largest nation, with doctors saying Friday that Jair Bolsonaro will be hospitalized at least a week.
Supporters of the far-right congressman who wants to crack down on crime said the attack would only boost his chances in next month’s election, but it was unclear when he would be able to return to campaigning in person.
A knife-wielding man whose motive was unknown stabbed Bolsonaro during a rally Thursday in Juiz de Fora, a city about 125 miles north of Rio de Janeiro, as he was being carried on the shoulders of a supporter.
Bolsonaro, 63, suffered intestinal damage and serious internal bleeding, said Dr. Luiz Henrique Borsato, one of the surgeons who operated on the candidate. He was in serious but stable condition and would remain in intensive care for seven to 10 days, Borsato said.
Wire reports