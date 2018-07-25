Mexico
MEXICO CITY — Mexican and Canadian officials said Wednesday that talks on the North American Free Trade Agreement will remain a three-way negotiation, despite suggestions by U.S. President Trump that he might pursue separate trade deals with both countries.
Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said “Canada and Mexico not only share geography, history and friendship, but also principles and common goals, and we are a team and act as a team.”
Visiting Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said “Canada very much believes in NAFTA as a trilateral agreement.”
“While the ultimate deal will be trilateral … it’s completely normal to have a bilateral meeting,” Freeland said.
Freeland said Canada also opposes a “sunset” clause proposed by Trump that would allow countries to opt out of the pact every five years. Mexico shares the position that such a clause would hurt longer-term investment.
Yemen
SANAA — Yemen’s Shiite rebels caused “slight damage” to a Saudi oil tanker off Yemen’s western coast, Saudi TV reported Wednesday shortly after the rebels said they targeted a Saudi “battleship.”
The coalition announcement, carried by state-run al-Ekhbariya TV channel, said the rebels, known as Houthis, “had almost caused an environmental disaster.” Earlier, the rebel-run Al-Masirah TV said their “naval forces have targeted the Saudi Dammam battleship off the western coast.” The report didn’t elaborate.
The Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen’s internationally recognized government of Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi has been fighting to defeat the Iran-aligned rebels and restore Hadi to power since March 2015.
Turkey
ISTANBUL — An American pastor who had been jailed in Turkey for more than 1½ years on terror and espionage charges was released Wednesday and put under house arrest as his trial continues.
Andrew Craig Brunson, 50, an evangelical Christian pastor originally from Black Mountain, North Carolina, was let out of jail to serve home detention because of “health problems,” Turkey’s official Anadolu news agency said.
Anadolu’s report did not specify the nature of Brunson’s health problems. He was arrested in December 2016 and had been in custody since then.
A court in western Izmir province said Brunson would be electronically monitored and barred from leaving his house. He also is prohibited from leaving Turkey, where he has lived for 23 years and served as pastor of the Izmir Resurrection Church.
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD — Pakistanis voted for a new government Wednesday in an election marred by violence and allegations of fraud. The winner will face a crumbling economy and bloodshed by militants whose latest attack saw a suicide bomber kill 31 people outside a polling station.
Electoral authorities said official results declaring an outright winner were not expected before Thursday. However, early unofficial results gave cricket star Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party a commanding lead over his main rival, Shahbaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League.
Jubilant Khan supporters danced to the beat of drums at his party headquarters in Islamabad, sensing a victory. The sound of fire crackers echoed in the night sky.
Wire reports