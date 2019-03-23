FRANCE
Riots avoided in latest yellow vest protests
PARIS — Scattered yellow vest protesters clashed with French police firing tear gas Saturday after a peaceful march through Paris, but tougher security measures and protest bans in high-risk neighborhoods prevented the kind of rioting that devastated the capital a week ago.
The 4-month-old movement drew bigger crowds Saturday than in recent weeks, even though last weekend’s violence dented overall support for the cause. The protesters want more help for struggling French workers and retirees and say President Emmanuel Macron favors the elite.
Thousands of demonstrators marched peacefully through Paris — their 19th straight weekend of protests — ending up at the Sacre-Coeur Cathedral overlooking the city from the historic Montmartre neighborhood.
VATICAN
Pope replaces bishop accused of sex abuse cover-up
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis on Saturday replaced Cardinal Ricardo Ezzati as archbishop of Santiago, Chile, after he was placed under criminal investigation in the country’s spiraling church sex abuse and cover-up scandal.
Francis accepted Ezzati’s resignation and named a temporary replacement to govern Chile’s most important archdiocese: the Spanish-born Capuchin friar and current bishop of Copiapo, Chile, Monsignor Celestino Aos Braco.
In a statement asking for prayers for his new job, Aos acknowledged the difficulties ahead, noting the “light and darkness, success and shortcomings, wounds and sins” of the Santiago church. But Aos too faced accusations of cover-up after a former seminarian accused him of helping stall his case years ago.
The 77-year-old Ezzati had submitted his resignation to Francis two years ago when he reached the mandatory retirement age of 75. But Francis kept him on, and Ezzati became the flashpoint of abuse survivors’ ire for mishandling several cases of abuse.
MEXICO
Officials pick up 21 lost migrants south of Texas
MEXICO CITY — Mexican immigration authorities say 21 migrants have been rescued in the northeastern state of Coahuila after wandering near the U.S. border for seven days.
The National Migration Institute said Saturday that its assistance unit, Grupo Beta, received a call for help after the migrants were abandoned by a guide. It said the all-male group was located by officials near the city of Piedras Negras, which lies about 4 miles south of Eagle Pass, Texas.
The migrants, among whom was a minor, are all in good health.
SOMALIA
Extremists attack gov’t office; minister among 5 dead
MOGADISHU — Gunmen set off a suicide car bombing and then stormed a government building in Somalia’s capital Saturday, killing at least five people including the country’s deputy labor minister, police said. It was the latest attack by Islamic extremists in the troubled Horn of Africa nation.
After an hours-long gunbattle, Somalia’s security forces took back control of the building in Mogadishu on Saturday afternoon from at least five attackers who forced their way into the government building that houses the ministries of labor and public works, police Capt. Mohamed Hussein told The Associated Press.
Saqar Ibrahim Abdalla, Somalia’s deputy minister of labor and social affairs, was killed in his ground-floor office shortly after gunmen entered the building, he said. Hussein said at least 10 other people were wounded in the attack, which the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group has claimed responsibility for.
MALI
115 reported killed after attack on village
BAMAKO — Militia fighters descended on a village in central Mali before dawn Saturday, killing at least 115 people in the latest deadly attack blamed on an ethnic militia, local authorities said.
The massacre in the village of Ogossogou left the village chief and his grandchildren dead in the ethnic Peulh community, according to a local official who had received detailed accounts from the remote area. The U.N. mission Mali confirmed reports of an attack but gave no figures.
Militants from a Dogon group known as Dan Na Ambassagou have been blamed for scores of attacks over the past year, according to Human Rights Watch. The umbrella group comprises a number of self-defense groups from the Dogon villages among others.
AFGHANISTAN
Twin bombing at ceremony kills 4, including official
KABUL, Afghanistan — A twin bombing at a public ceremony in southern Afghanistan on Saturday killed at least four people, including a provincial official, and wounded more than 30, officials said.
Omar Zwak, spokesman for the governor of Helmand province, said the bombings targeted a celebration of Farmer’s Day in a sports stadium in the provincial capital, Lashkar Gah. Mohammad Khan Nasrat, the economic director of Helmand, was among those killed in the attack, the government said in a statement.
Zwak said 31 other people were wounded in the blasts, including provincial council members and provincial security officials, but he said none were in critical condition. The Taliban, who effectively control half the country, including large parts of Helmand province, claimed responsibility for the attack.
ITALY
Gov’t joins China’s Belt and Road infrastructure project
ROME –– Chinese President Xi Jinping recruited Italy’s populist government to his global Belt and Road development project with the signing of an agreement that worries the U.S. and the European Union as China pushes for economic domination.
Italy is the first Group of Seven nation to volunteer for a role in the big international project. Chinese and Italian companies were scheduled to sign 10 agreements worth as much as $23 billion, an Italian official said.
BRAZIL
Mining company says dam in danger of collapse
RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian mining giant Vale said Saturday that communities in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais have been ordered to evacuate after independent auditors found that one of its dams could collapse at any moment.
On Friday, the company raised the level of risk at a mining waste dam in the city of Barao de Cocais to three, the highest grade. According to Brazil’s mining and energy secretary, level three means that “a rupture is imminent or already happening.”
Residents in a 6.2-mile perimeter of the dam had already been told to leave by state authorities in February after Vale raised risk levels to Grade 2, a company spokesperson told the Associated Press Saturday. The Vale spokesperson said 442 people had been relocated in temporary housing or with family members since February.
