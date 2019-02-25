Colombia
Pence announces new sanctions on Maduro
BOGOTA — The Trump administration announced new sanctions Monday on allies of Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro as it struggles to find new ways to boost his opponent after an effort to deliver humanitarian aid to the economically devastated nation faltered amid strong resistance from security forces loyal to the socialist leader.
Vice President Mike Pence arrived in the Colombian capital for an emergency summit of regional leaders to discuss the deepening crisis and immediately met with Juan Guaido, the opposition leader the U.S. and 50 other nations recognize as Venezuela’s rightful president.
In a speech, Pence urged regional partners to freeze oil assets controlled by Maduro, transfer the proceeds to Guaido and restrict visas for Maduro’s inner circle. He said the U.S. was imposing more sanctions on four pro-government governors, including a close Maduro ally who negotiated the release of an American jailed for more than two years.
Over the weekend, security forces on the borders with Colombia and Brazil fired tear gas and buckshot on activists waving Venezuelan flags while escorting trucks with emergency medical and food kits. Four people were killed and at least 300 wounded, although only a few were hospitalized.
Iran
Foreign minister steps down; cites turmoil
TEHRAN — Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif resigned late Monday without warning, offering an “apology” to the nation as the nuclear deal he negotiated with world powers stands on the verge of collapse after the U.S. withdrawal from the accord.
The veteran diplomat first offered a vague Instagram post with an “apology” for his “inability to continue to his service.” The post included a drawing of Fatima, the daughter of the Prophet Muhammad, as Monday marked the commemoration of her birth.
A Foreign Ministry spokesman, Abbas Mousavi, confirmed to the state-run IRNA news agency minutes later that Zarif had resigned but gave no reason for his departure.
On Sunday, Zarif criticized Iranian hard-liners in a speech in Tehran, saying: “We cannot hide behind imperialism’s plot and blame them for our own incapability.”
Zarif’s resignation leaves Iran’s relatively moderate President Hassan Rouhani without one of his main allies in pushing the Islamic Republic toward more negotiation with the West. Analysts have said Rouhani faces growing political pressure from hard-liners within the government as the unraveling nuclear deal further strains the country’s long-weakened economy.
Somalia
US airstrike kills 35 al-Shabab extremists
The United States military said Monday that its latest airstrike in Somalia killed 35 fighters with the al-Shabab extremist group not far from the Ethiopian border.
The U.S. military command for the African continent said Sunday’s airstrike targeted the al-Qaida-linked fighters as they were traveling in a rural area about 23 miles east of Beledweyne in central Hiran region.
The U.S. has dramatically increased airstrikes against al-Shabab since President Trump took office. Its military has carried out 22 such strikes this year, including four on Saturday that eliminated checkpoints used by al-Shabab to collect taxes.
The U.S. carried out nearly 50 strikes in Somalia in 2018. A small number of strikes have also targeted fighters pledging allegiance to the Islamic State group, who have been warring with al-Shabab in recent months.
Cuba
New constitution gets 87 percent approval
HAVANA — Nearly 87 percent of Cuban voters approved a new constitution that preserves the island’s single-party socialist system and centrally planned economy while updating some financial, electoral and criminal laws, authorities said Monday.
The margin of victory was relatively low for a country where opposition parties and campaigns are illegal and official proposals routinely receive higher than 90 percent approval.
Cuba’s National Electoral Commission said 7,848,343 people voted Sunday on the new charter, which was widely promoted as a vehicle for continuity in one of the world’s last communist nations, whose founding generation of olive-clad revolutionaries is ceding the spotlight to a new class of middle-aged bureaucrats.
The commission said 6,816,169 people voted in favor of the new constitution. Some 300,000 votes were counted as invalid because they were blank or defaced, while 706,400 people voted against the new constitution.
The current constitution was approved by 97.7 percent of voters in a referendum in 1976, the peak of a system dedicated to displays of national unity.
Both President Miguel Diaz-Canel and his predecessor, Raul Castro, received 94 percent approval in their last elections.
Italy
Ex-Rome mayor gets life-time ban
ROME — A court in Italy’s capital convicted a former Rome mayor of corruption and illegal financing Monday and sentenced him to six years in prison and a lifetime ban on holding public office.
Prosecutors had alleged that far-right politician Gianni Alemanno received nearly $345,000 in illegal financing through a foundation he ran, thereby skirting political party financing laws.
The court acquitted Alemanno, who was elected Rome’s mayor in 2008 and lost a 2013 re-election bid, of mafia association.
Alemanno was allowed to remain free pending the outcome of any appeals. Leaving the courthouse, he told reporters that the “verdict is wrong. We’ll surely appeal,” and adding, “I’m innocent.”
His was one of several cases based on allegations that local mobsters created a Mafia-like clique to win lucrative public contracts and other advantages in exchange for kickbacks to City Hall officials and administrators.