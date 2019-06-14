Bosnia-Herzegovina
UN: Migrants in area filled with land mines
SARAJEVO — The U.N. office in Bosnia said Friday that authorities have transferred 282 migrants who were squatting illegally in the northwestern town of Bihac to a tent camp near an area infested with land mines left over from a 1990s war.
U.N. officials said in a statement that the Vucjak camp is “unsuitable for human habitation.” In addition to land mines, the camp sits on top of a former landfill.
Police found the migrants Friday staying illegally in two privately owned houses and moved them to the tent camp.
Thee U.N. said the camp “poses very significant health and safety risks and is currently not equipped to accommodate migrants and refugees in accordance with international standards.”
Congo
UN: Ebola outbreak not global emergency
The World Health Organization said Friday in Geneva that the Ebola outbreak in Congo — which spilled into Uganda this week — is an “extraordinary event” of deep concern but does not yet merit being declared a global emergency.
The U.N. health agency convened its expert committee for the third time to assess the outbreak, which some experts say met the criteria to be designated an international emergency long ago.
The outbreak, the second-deadliest in history, has killed more than 1,400 people since it was declared in August. Three members of the family who brought the virus into Uganda have died after attending the burial of an infected relative, a popular pastor, in Congo.
Chile
Rescue launched for 3 trapped underground
SANTIAGO — Specialized teams have begun an effort to rescue three Bolivians trapped deep underground in a mine in northern Chile, authorities said Friday.
The San José mine collapsed late Thursday, trapping the men at a depth of nearly 330 feet. Local officials confirmed that the men are alive.
“We’ve been in contact with them through bangs and sounds,” Antofagasta regional Gov. Marco Antonio Díaz said, adding that geotechnical experts from mines across the region have been assisting the rescue efforts, which included detonating small explosives to try to remove a large rock blocking the mine shaft.
Pope accepts auxiliary bishop’s resignation
SANTIAGO — Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of the auxiliary bishop of the Chilean capital city just 24 days after he appointed him to the post, church officials said Friday.
Bishop Carlos Eugenio Irarrázabal had become embroiled in controversy after he recently said there were no women at the Last Supper of Jesus and his disciples so “we have to respect that.” He also said that perhaps women “like to be in the back room.”
In a statement issued by the archdiocese later Friday, Irarrázabal said that he wanted to “reiterate my apologies to those have been affected by my comments.”
Russia
300 cats are rescued from burning shelter
ST. PETERSBURG — Russian emergency workers have rescued hundreds of cats and several dogs from a fire that engulfed an animal shelter.
The Emergencies Ministry said its team responded to Friday’s fire on St. Petersburg’s Vasilyevsky Island, evacuating 300 cats and seven dogs from the shelter. It didn’t specify if any animals were hurt.
Wire reports