Sweden
Think tank: Russia is No. 2 arms producer
HELSINKI — A Swedish think tank said Monday that Russia has emerged as the world’s second-largest arms producer after the United States. Russia surpassed Britain, which had held that spot since 2002 and remains Western Europe’s No. 1 arms maker.
The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute said in its annual report on the world’s 100 biggest armaments groups that the combined arms sales of Russian companies amounted to $37.7 billion in 2017, an 8.5 percent rise from a year earlier. Russia’s sales accounted for 9.5 percent of a worldwide total of $398.2 billion.
The report doesn’t include Chinese companies because of unreliable statistics, the institute said.
France
Macron to address nation amid protests
PARIS — Pressure mounted Sunday on French President Emmanuel Macron to announce concrete measures to calm protests marked by violence when he addresses the nation this evening, breaking a long silence widely seen as aggravating a crisis that has shaken the government and the country.
Last week, Macron withdrew a fuel-tax hike — the issue that kicked off protests in mid-November — in an effort to appease protesters, but the move was seen as too late.
China
US envoy summoned to protest detention
BEIJING — China summoned the U.S. ambassador on Sunday to protest the detention of an executive of Chinese electronics giant Huawei in Canada at Washington’s behest and demanded that an order for her arrest be canceled.
The official Xinhua News Agency said Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng “lodged solemn representations and strong protests” with Ambassador Terry Branstad against the detention of Huawei’s chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou. Meng, who is reportedly suspected of trying to evade U.S. trade curbs on Iran, was detained on Dec. 1 while changing planes in Vancouver, Canada.
Italy
Plant a tree: Milan to be cleaner, greener
MILAN — The city has ambitious plans to plant 3 million new trees by 2030 — a move that experts say could offer relief from the city’s muggy, sometimes tropical weather.
Some ad-hoc projects have already contributed to environmental improvements. Architect Stefano Boeri’s Vertical Forest residential towers, completed in 2014, aim to improve not only air quality but the quality of life here.
Officials estimate the trees will absorb 5 million tons of carbon dioxide a year and reduce area temperatures.