Brazil
Violence rages in northeastern state
SAO PAULO — The attacks and fire-bombings sweeping Brazil’s northeastern state of Ceara continued unabated Sunday despite the deployment of at least 300 members the elite, military-style National Police Force to help bring an end to the violence.
The state’s public security department said buses and cars were torched and gas stations were attacked in Fortaleza, the capital, and in at least six other cities. Police killed two suspects in a shootout. More than 100 people have been taken into custody since the violence broke out on Wednesday.
Authorities have said the attacks were ordered by organized-crime groups in retaliation for plans to impose tighter controls in the state’s prisons. Brazil’s prison gangs are powerful and their reach extends outside the penitentiaries.
Malaysia
King abdicates in unexpected move
KUALA LUMPUR — Malaysian King Sultan Muhammad V abdicated on Sunday in an unexpected move, after just two years on the throne and following a two-month medical leave.
The palace said in a statement that the 49-year-old ruler had resigned as Malaysia’s 15th king with immediate effect, cutting short his five-year term. No reason was given. It marked the first abdication in the nation’s history.
Under a unique system maintained since Malaysia’s independence from Britain in 1957, nine hereditary state rulers take turns as the country’s king for five-year terms.
Germany
Politicians’ personal data is posted online
BERLIN — Personal data and documents on hundreds of German politicians and others have been posted online, and German cyber-defense experts were trying to figure out how the information was obtained.
The data breach hit politicians at all levels, including the European, German and state parliaments as well as municipal officials, said Martina Fietz, a spokeswoman for Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Interior Minister Horst Seehofer said an initial analysis suggests that the material was obtained from cloud services, email accounts or social networks. He said there was no indication that federal government or parliament computer systems were compromised.
Although the data reportedly include information such as cellphone numbers, addresses, internal party communications and in some cases personal bills and credit card details — some of it years old — officials said there appeared to be no politically sensitive documents.
Afghanistan
Officials: Flood kills 30 mining gold in river
KABUL — At least 30 Afghan villagers searching for gold in a riverbed perished on Sunday in a flash flood in northeastern Badakhshan province, provincial officials said.
Along with those killed, dozens were injured as a landslide and flash flood engulfed a river in the Kohistan district, an area about 70 miles from Fayzabad, the capital of Badakhshan.
Nek Mohammad Nazari, the spokesman for the provincial governor, said the villagers had dug deep in the river, which had in the past been mined for gold, when they were caught in the flash flood. The casualty numbers could rise, he said.
The victims were villagers who were mining for gold illegally, according to the official. “Rescue teams have been dispatched to the area to help in recovering the bodies,” Nazari said.