China
US is accused of trying to block tech development with false claims
BEIJING — China’s government on Monday accused the United States of trying to block the country’s industrial development by alleging that Chinese mobile network gear poses a cybersecurity threat to countries rolling out new internet systems.
The U.S. argues that Beijing might use Chinese tech companies to gather intelligence about foreign countries. The Trump administration has pressured allies to shun networks supplied by Huawei Technologies, threatening the company’s access to markets for next-generation wireless gear.
The U.S. government is trying to “fabricate an excuse for suppressing the legitimate development” of Chinese enterprises, said the spokesman for the Chinese foreign ministry, Geng Shuang. He accused the United States of using “political means” to interfere in economic activity, “which is hypocritical, immoral and unfair bullying.”
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, speaking last weekend in Germany, urged European allies to take seriously “the threat” he said was posed by Huawei as it seeks partners to build the new 5G mobile networks.
Japan
Abe mum on Trump’s claim of Nobel Peace Prize nomination
TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe kept quiet Monday over President Trump’s claim that Abe had nominated him for the Nobel Peace Prize, but praised Trump and emphasized he did not deny doing so.
Trump’s assertion Friday that Abe had nominated him for the honor and sent him a copy of the letter has raised questions and criticism in Japan.
Questioned in parliament, Abe praised Trump for his dealings with North Korea but said, “In light of the Nobel committee’s policy of not disclosing recommenders and nominees for 50 years, I decline to comment.”
Neither the prime minister nor his spokesman denied Trump’s comment.
Russia
Coal dust turns white snow black in town where pollution is high
MOSCOW — A Siberian coal mining town has gotten a blanket of black snow, a regular occurrence in the region known for high industrial pollution levels.
The snow in the town of Prokopyevsk, darkened by coal dust, was featured in Sunday’s Russian state TV report. Black snow also has been seen in the nearby towns of Kiselyovsk and Leninsk-Kuznetsky in Siberia’s Kemerovo region.
Anatoly Volkov, the director of the Prokopyevskaya coal plant, said some emissions escape and “we can’t tackle coal dust in the streets.” Prosecutors were checking to see if the plant observes industry emission standards.
Italy
Ancient site linked to Caesar’s murder to open to the public
ROME — A complex of ancient temples in Rome that are linked to the scene of Julius Caesar’s murder will be opened to the public.
The below-street-level temple ruins at Largo Argentina in downtown Rome are visible to pedestrians peering from above, but closed to visitors. For decades, access was enjoyed only by a colony of cats, the volunteers who fed them and, occasionally, archaeologists.
But Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi announced Monday that by late 2021, walkways will be built inside the site so tourists can stroll through the ruins. Luxury Bulgari jewelry-maker, which also funded the restoration of Rome’s Spanish Steps, is sponsoring the work. The ruins include a stone pedestal from the Curia of Pompey, the meeting place of senators, where Caesar was slain in 44 B.C.
The Philippines
Measles outbreak kills 136, many kids 1-4, as inoculations are urged
MANILA — The health secretary said Monday that 136 people, mostly children, have died of measles and 8,400 others have fallen ill in an outbreak blamed partly on vaccination fears.
A massive immunization drive that started last week in hard-hit Manila and four provincial regions may contain the outbreak by April, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said. President Rodrigo Duterte warned Friday of fatal complications and urged that children be immunized.
About half of the 136 who died were children aged 1 to 4, and many of those who perished were not inoculated, officials said.
Australia
‘State actor’ blamed for hacking Parliament and political parties
CANBERRA — A “sophisticated state actor” was behind a cyberattack on the Australian Parliament’s computing network that also affected the network used by major political parties, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Monday.
He did not identify who was behind the Feb. 8 “malicious intrusion.”
A joint statement from House of Representatives Speaker Tony Smith and Senate President Scott Ryan said at the time that there was no evidence that data had been accessed in the breach. But lawmakers were advised to change passwords.
