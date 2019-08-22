Brazil
Amazon fires creating growing global concern
RIO DE JANEIRO — Amid global concern about raging Amazon fires, Brazil said Thursday it was the target of a smear campaign by critics who contend President Jair Bolsonaro is not doing enough to curb widespread deforestation.
The growing threat to what some call “the lungs of the planet” has ignited a bitter dispute about who is to blame during the tenure of a leader who described Brazil’s rainforest protections as an obstacle to economic development.
The president’s defiance came as Brazilian federal experts reported a record number of wildfires across the country this year, up 84 percent over the same period in 2018. Satellite images show smoke from the Amazon reaching across the Latin American continent to the Atlantic coast and Sao Paulo, Brazil’s biggest city, according to the World Meteorological Organization.
Onyx Lorenzoni, the president’s chief of staff, accused European countries of exaggerating environmental problems in Brazil in order to disrupt its commercial interests.
South Korea
South Korea cancels Japan intelligence deal
SEOUL — South Korea said Thursday it will terminate an intelligence-sharing deal with Japan that focused on classified information about North Korea, a surprise announcement that is likely to set back U.S. efforts to bolster security cooperation with two of its most important allies in the Asian region.
South Korea attributed the decision to its bitter trade dispute with Japan, which has plunged the two countries’ relations to their lowest point since they established diplomatic ties in 1965.
Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono called the decision “extremely regrettable.”
France
UK’s Johnson presses for fresh Brexit talks
PARIS — France joined Germany on Thursday in challenging British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to show he can come up with a better alternative to the main sticking point in the stalled Brexit negotiations, giving him a month to prove he can break the deadlock on the Irish border question.
Johnson tried to exude confidence and charm in Paris as he pressed French President Emmanuel Macron to accept his request to reopen Brexit negotiations. He called Macron by his first name, spoke at times in French, even casually put his foot on Macron’s coffee table in a bid to appear relaxed.
But like German leader Angela Merkel a day earlier, Macron just smiled indulgently and dampened British expectations, stressing “we have to respect what was negotiated.”
