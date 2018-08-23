Italy
ROME — A delegation from Italy’s rights office on Thursday visited the 150 migrants who have been kept onboard a coast guard vessel for days and concluded they were being held unjustly.
The comments challenge Italy’s anti-migrant interior minister, who has declared that no migrants whom he considers “illegal” will set foot in a Sicilian port.
Daniela de Robert, the rights delegation chief, spoke after a three-hour visit aboard the Italian coast guard vessel Diciotti, which is docked in Catania on the Mediterranean island of Sicily.
She told Sky TG24 TV that the migrants on the boat come from countries that could make them eligible for international protection. She said nearly 90 percent are from Eritrea, while the others are from Syria, Sudan and Somalia.
Uganda
KAMPALA — The Ugandan government filed a charge of treason Thursday against a pop star-turned-lawmaker who has emerged as a major critic of the long-serving president and whose jailing drew outrage from top musicians around the world.
Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, was visibly weak and struggled to walk into court from what his lawyer said was a severe beating while in custody. The government denied it.
It was the first time Ssentamu had been seen in public since his detention, and he clenched his fists as he greeted supporters. A colleague wrapped a scarf in the colors of Uganda’s national flag around his shoulders.
The 36-year-old Ssentamu was arrested with other lawmakers while campaigning for a candidate Aug. 13. He was charged with illegal possession of firearms for his alleged role in an incident in which the motorcade of President Yoweri Museveni was pelted with stones.
France
TRAPPES — A man with severe psychiatric problems killed his mother and sister and seriously injured another woman in a knife attack Thursday in a town near Paris, officials said.
French police shot and killed the man soon afterward.
The Islamic State group, which has a history of opportunistic claims, swiftly claimed responsibility for the attack.
French authorities weren’t currently treating the morning knife attack in Trappes, west of Paris, as a terrorism case, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb said after visiting the scene. Nor were the ruling out terrorism. He noted the attacker suffered from serious mental health issues although he had also been flagged for glorifying terrorism.
Yemen
SANAA — Saudi-led coalition airstrikes killed nearly 30 people in Yemen on Thursday, including four women and 22 children, Shiite rebel media reported. But the state media of United Arab Emirates, a key coalition member, disputed the claim and said the rebels launched the attack, killing one child and injuring dozens.
Mohammed Abdul-Salam, spokesman for the Houthi rebels, said on Twitter the coalition attack took place in the ad-Durayhimi district, 12½ miles from the port city Hodeida in the country’s west.
Denmark
COPENHAGEN — Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk said Thursday it will send a cargo vessel through the Russian Arctic for the first time as a result of melting sea ice.
Janina von Spalding, spokeswoman for the world’s biggest shipping company, said the new ice class container vessel, Venta Maersk, would embark on trial journey in the Arctic route over Russia next month.
“In today’s fast-paced world, companies that want to lead must innovate,” she said, adding the trial “will offer us a unique opportunity to gain operational experience in a new area and to test vessel systems, crew capabilities and the functionality of the shore-based support setup.”
Experts say it could reduce the most commonly used East Asia-Europe route via the Suez Canal from 13,000 miles to 8,000 miles, cutting transit time by 10-15 days.
Russia
MOSCOW — Russian scientists have found the carcass of an ancient foal perfectly preserved in the Siberian permafrost.
The fossil discovered in the region of Yakutia has its skin, hair, hooves and tail preserved. Yakutia is also famous for having wooly mammoth fossils found in the permafrost.
Scientists from Russia’s Northeast Federal University who presented the discovery Thursday said the foal is estimated to be 30,000 to 40,000 years old. They believe it was about two months old when it died.