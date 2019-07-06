Brazil
Bossa nova pioneer Gilberto dies at 88
RIO DE JANEIRO — Joao Gilberto, a Brazilian singer, guitarist and songwriter considered one of the fathers of the bossa nova genre that gained global popularity in the 1960s and became an iconic sound of the South American nation, died on Saturday, his son said. He was 88.
Joao Marcelo said his father had been battling health issues though no official cause of death was given. “His struggle was noble. He tried to maintain his dignity in the light of losing his sovereignty,” Marcelo posted on Facebook.
A fusion of samba and jazz, bossa nova emerged in the late 1950 and gained a worldwide following in the 1960s, pioneered by Gilberto and Antonio Carlos Jobim, who composed the iconic Girl From Ipanema that was sung Gilberto, his wife Astrud Gilberto and others.
Journalist and bossa nova scholar Ruy Castro called the death of Gilberto a “monumental” loss.
China
Hong Kong protesters hold vigil before march
HONG KONG — A vigil was held Saturday night for a Hong Kong woman who fell to her death this week, one of three apparent suicides linked to ongoing protests over fears that freedoms are being eroded in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
A mostly youthful gathering placed lit candles and incense at temporary memorials in a square in central Hong Kong.
Before falling from a shopping mall on June 30, the 29-year-old woman left a message on Facebook that wished for the protesters’ success but said she could not carry on, Hong Kong media have reported.
A 21-year old student had fallen to her death the previous day, as did a man after hanging a protest banner about two weeks earlier. The three deaths have raised concerns about the possibility of copycat suicides among other disaffected people.
The protests were sparked by a government proposal to allow the extradition of suspects to mainland China to face trial.
Finland
Lithuanian couple get ‘wife carrying’ title
SONKAJARVI — A Lithuanian man and his wife have won the world ‘wife carrying’ title, leaping over timber and wading through waist-high water to beat dozens of other couples for a second year running. The prize is the wife’s weight in beer.
Vytautas Kirkliauskas and his wife Neringa Kirkliauskiene cleared a grueling 278-yard obstacle course in 1 minute 6.72 seconds Saturday. That was just a tenth of a second ahead of former six-time world champion, Finland’s Taisto Miettinen and his new partner Katja Kovanen.
Couples from over a dozen countries, including Australia, France and Germany, took part in the annual race in the central Finnish municipality of Sonkajarvi, 300 miles north of Helsinki, the capital.
Italy
Rescue ship docks in port against ban
MILAN — An Italian rescue ship with 46 migrants on board docked Saturday without incident in the Italian port of Lampedusa against an explicit ban after declaring a state of emergency.
Italy’s hard-line interior minister Matteo Salvini — who has barred all private rescue ships from entering Italian ports — reacted angrily to the move with a series of rapid-fire tweets, starting with notice that the ship had “broken the law, ignored bans to enter Italian waters.”
The maneuver was very similar to one made by a German rescue ship one week ago that disobeyed direct orders from port officials to moor in Lampedusa — but apparently without the dramatic counter-maneuvers by Italian authorities that led to the German ship’s knocking against a police boat that attempted to block it.
Television images showed migrants sitting in rows on the bow of Mediterranea Saving Humans’ sailboat Alex wearing orange life-jackets; applause could be heard in the background. But there was no immediate movement to disembark.
Italy argues that the presence of the ships encourages smugglers — something the NGOs deny — and that Italy has been unfairly stuck with the burden of managing arrivals from northern Africa for the rest of Europe.
United Kingdom
Scotland Yard questioned Kevin Spacey over assault claims
LONDON — British police have travelled to the U.S. to interview Kevin Spacey about sexual assault allegations.
The Metropolitan Police is investigating six claims of sexual assault and assault against the former “House of Cards” star, who ran London’s Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015.
Variety reported Saturday that British detectives interviewed Spacey in May.
British police don’t identify suspects until they have been charged. Without naming Spacey, the London force said that in May “a man was voluntarily interviewed under caution in America by officers from the Met’s Complex Case Team. He was not arrested. Inquiries are ongoing.”
“Under caution” means the interview was recorded and can be used in future prosecutions.
Spacey’s attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.