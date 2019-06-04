Mexico
400 Central Americans cross southern border
CIUDAD HIDALGO — About 400 Central American migrants crossed into Mexico on Tuesday with the aim of reaching the U.S. border to request asylum.
Mexican police looked on as about half the migrants crossed the Suchiate River on inner-tube rafts. The mainly Honduran migrants then walked into the border city of Ciudad Hidalgo to rest in the main plaza.
The other half of the migrants walked over the bridge that connects Mexico and Guatemala and waited to register at a Mexican immigration office. They included many women and children. Mexico has been discouraging mass marches along highways, as migrant caravans did in past months.
The border crossing comes after U.S. President Trump threatened to slap tariffs on Mexican imports unless Mexico does more to stop the passage of migrants through its territory.
Congo
‘Sad and frustrating’: Ebola up to 2,000 cases
The deadly Ebola outbreak in eastern Congo has surpassed 2,000 cases and is picking up speed.
The number of confirmed cases reached the milestone three times as quickly as it took to reach 1,000, experts said Tuesday. The outbreak declared in August, the second-deadliest in history, has killed more than 1,300 people in a volatile region where rebel attacks and community resistance have hurt containment efforts.
The 2,000 figure is a “sad and frustrating milestone. The insecurity is holding us back,” World Health Organization spokesman Tarik Jasarevic told reporters in Geneva. Each attack keeps health workers from the crucial work of vaccinating people and tracking thousands of contacts of victims.
Aid groups including the International Rescue Committee and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said a “reset” is needed in the response to one of the world’s most dangerous diseases.
Argentina
High court upholds glacier protection law
BUENOS AIRES — Argentina’s Supreme Court upheld the country’s glacier protection law Tuesday, rejecting an effort by mining giant Barrick Gold Corp. to have it declared unconstitutional.
The decision was praised by environmentalists and marked a setback for one of the world’s biggest gold miners.
Barrick argued that the 2010 law could affect its projects near glacial areas in Argentina. But the top court said Barrick had not proved that the law curbing mining on and around the country’s glaciers to protect water supplies caused any damage to the company.
The Argentine law broadly defines glaciers, so it protects not only the icy masses most people think of but also “rock glaciers” and frozen groundwater on mountaintops where glaciers have melted away from the surface. The Argentine National Glacier Institute, which had a big hand in drafting the law, pushed the definition because it is believed most glacial water actually comes from such reserves.
France
Biggest Nutella factory in world may go quiet
PARIS — No more Nutella? French workers are threatening as much, bringing the world’s biggest Nutella factory to a near-standstill in a showdown over salary negotiations.
Tensions have been mounting at the site in Villers-Ecalles in Normandy, where activists from the Workers’ Force union have been barring trucks from entering or leaving the factory for a week.
The plant produces a staggering 600,000 jars of the chocolate and hazelnut spread every day — a quarter of the world’s output.
Wire reports