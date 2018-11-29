Nigeria
Nigerian leader: Islamic extremists use drones
Islamic extremists in Nigeria have begun using drones, the country’s president said Thursday, opening a worrying new front in the region’s nearly decade-long fight against Boko Haram and an offshoot linked to the Islamic State.
President Muhammadu Buhari announced the development during a meeting of countries contributing troops to a multinational force combatting the extremists.
This appears to be the first confirmed use of drones by an extremist group in Africa, according to the World of Drones project run by the Washington-based New America think tank.
China
China concerned about nearby US warships
BEIJING — China said Thursday that it had expressed concerns to the U.S. over the passage of a pair of Navy warships through the Taiwan Strait, days ahead of a meeting between President Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told reporters that Taiwan was the “most important and sensitive issue” in relations between the sides.
Congo
Ebola outbreak now 2nd-largest in history
Congo’s deadly Ebola outbreak is now the second-largest in history, behind the devastating West Africa outbreak that killed thousands a few years ago, the World Health Organization said Thursday.
WHO’s emergencies chief, Dr. Peter Salama, called it a “sad toll” as Congo’s health ministry announced the number of cases has reached 426. That includes 379 confirmed cases and 47 probable ones. So far this outbreak, declared on Aug. 1, has 198 confirmed deaths, with another 47 probable ones, Congo’s health ministry said.
Attacks by rebel groups and open hostility by some wary locals have posed serious challenges to health workers that Ebola experts say they have never been seen before.
Brazil
Arrest of Rio governor adds to corruption rep
RIO DE JANEIRO — The governor of the state of Rio de Janeiro was arrested Thursday for allegedly taking about $10 million in bribes since 2007, the latest in a string of corruption arrests of senior political figures.
Gov. Luiz Fernando Pezao was taken into custody by federal police at the governor’s palace early in the morning in an operation named “Wolf’s Mouth.” He was Rio’s deputy governor between 2007 and 2014 and then was elected to the top job four years ago.
The arrest of Pezao gives the state of Rio, one of the most important in Latin America’s largest nation, a dubious distinction: All elected governors since 1998 have been jailed at different points for corruption.
Germany
Deutsche Bank offices are raided by police
BERLIN — German authorities raided Deutsche Bank’s headquarters Thursday morning amid suspicions that its employees helped clients set up offshore companies that were used to launder hundreds of millions of euros.
About 170 police officers, investigators and prosecutors swooped in on the bank’s offices in Frankfurt and premises in nearby Eschborn and Gross-Umstadt, seizing electronic and paper records.
The investigation emerged from an analysis of documents leaked from tax havens in recent years, including the 2016 “Panama Papers,” said Frankfurt prosecutors’ spokeswoman Nadja Niesen.
It is focused on two Deutsche Bank employees, aged 50 and 46, and possibly other still unidentified suspects, she said. At least one site raided was a suspect’s home.
India
Official: 12 die after drinking tainted liquor
NEW DELHI — At least 12 people have died from drinking tainted liquor in a village in eastern India, a government official said Thursday.
District Magistrate Sumit Gupta said another 25 people were being treated in a hospital in the Nadia district of West Bengal state.
Gupta said the deaths occurred over the past two days after workers at a brick kiln consumed the cheap liquor bought from local sellers.
The Press Trust of India news agency said four people have been arrested.
Thailand
Driver hits elephant; elephant kills driver
BANGKOK — A man was killed by a wild elephant after his speeding car hit the animal near a national park in northeastern Thailand, police said Thursday.
Police Lt. Col. Kemchat Paedkaew said the accident occurred at dusk Wednesday on a small road that has signs telling drivers to beware of wild animals .
He said the driver was not from the area and failed to slow down when he encountered the elephant. When the vehicle struck the elephant’s back legs, the animal responded by stomping on the car, destroying the engine and killing the driver.
Wire reports