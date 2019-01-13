Mexico
Three bodies believed to be students found
MEXICO CITY — Mexican authorities say they believe they have found the bodies of three students who have been missing in the northern Mexico state of Sonora for two weeks.
The Sonora state prosecutor’s office said Sunday that DNA samples will be compared in the coming days to determine whether the bodies discovered in the municipality of Huatabampo are the remains of the three young men who were reported missing Dec. 30.
Family members, friends and police had been searching for the students since then.
Poland
Mayor stabbed on stage at charity event
WARSAW — The mayor of a city in Poland was in very serious condition after he was stabbed on stage Sunday during the finale of a large charity event, and Polish media reported details that gave the attack a political element.
Gdansk Mayor Pawel Adamowicz was attacked with a knife while he stood on stage, held his belly and collapsed during the “Lights to Heaven” fundraiser organized by the Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity, Poland’s most important charity.
Polish President Andrzej Duda said he was informed that “doctors succeeded in reanimating the heart of the seriously injured Mayor Pawel Adamowicz and there is hope, but his condition is very difficult.”
Polish broadcaster TVN reported that the suspected assailant shouted from the stage that he was imprisoned under a previous national government led by Civic Platform, a party to which the mayor formerly belonged, despite being innocent. He was arrested.