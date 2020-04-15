Around the world

Africa

Agreement will freeze poorer nations’ debt

JOHANNESBURG — The world’s richest countries agreed Wednesday to freeze poor nations’ debt obligations, shortly after nearly 20 European and African leaders made a joint appeal for a massive international effort to boost Africa’s coronavirus response, saying that “only a global victory that fully includes Africa can bring this pandemic to an end.”

Finance ministers of the G-20 group of major economies, which includes the U.S., China, India and others, said they will immediately put on hold poor countries’ obligations to service debt they owe.

The statement issued after a videoconference put to rest concerns that China would block such a measure, which is aimed at helping the poorest nations focus their spending on health care and assistance to vulnerable people to contain the outbreak and its fallout.

Britain

Vet, 99, raises millions for health-care workersLONDON — A 99-year-old British army veteran who started walking laps in his garden as part of a humble fundraiser for the National Health Service has surprised himself by generating millions of pounds within days.

Tom Moore’s family used social media to help him get donations to support health-care workers during the coronavirus pandemic as a way to thank the doctors and nurses who took care of him when he broke his hip.

Moore, who uses a walker while putting in his paces, is well on his way to completing 100 laps of his 25-meter garden before he turns 100 on April 30.

His family thought it would be a stretch to reach the 1,000-pound fundraising goal initially set for Moore’s campaign last week. By Wednesday, the cause had attracted more than 250,000 supporters pledging close to 8 million pounds ($10 million.)

Guatemala

Official: US deportees return home infected

GUATEMALA CITY — The health minister said Tuesday that deportees from the United States were driving up the country’s COVID-19 caseload, adding that on one flight some 75% of the deportees tested positive for the virus.

Health Minister Hugo Monroy’s comments were dramatically out of line with what the government had previously said about infected deportees. Later, presidential spokesman Carlos Sandoval told reporters that Monroy was referring to a March flight on which “between 50% and 75% (of the passengers) during all their time in isolation and quarantine have come back positive.”

South Korea

Millions turn out to vote despite virus

Millions of South Korean voters wore masks and maintained social distancing as they voted in parliamentary elections on Wednesday, with a surprisingly high turnout despite the spreading coronavirus.

The government resisted calls to postpone the elections billed as a midterm referendum on President Moon Jae-in, who enters the final two years of his single five-year term grappling with the health crisis that is unleashing massive economic shock.

Exit polls conducted by TV stations indicated that Moon’s Democratic Party and a satellite party it created to win proportional representative seats would comfortably combine for a majority in the 300-seat National Assembly.

Wire reports

