China
China defends Tibet rule on anniversary
BEIJING — China is defending its often-criticized rule in Tibet 60 years after the Dalai Lama fled into exile amid an abortive uprising against Chinese control, saying those who question its policies are merely showing their anti-Chinese bias.
The statements in official media came as Tibetans and their supporters marked the anniversary Sunday and called for greater international support.
China’s official Xinhua News Agency said in an editorial dated Saturday that economic growth, increases in lifespan and better education in the region refute the claims of critics that Tibetans suffer oppression from Beijing.
On Sunday, an editorial in the Communist Party-run Tibet Daily attacked the Dalai Lama, Tibet’s traditional Buddhist leader, for what it said are his efforts to “sow chaos in Tibet.”
The Dalai Lama has been living in the northern Indian town of Dharmsala since he fled from Tibet after the failed 1959 uprising against Chinese rule.
Iraq
Iran’s president plans first official visit
Iran’s president is making his first official visit to Iraq this week as he faces mounting pressure from hard-liners at home in the wake of the Trump administration’s unraveling of the nuclear deal.
Hassan Rouhani’s trip — billed as “historic and noble” by his foreign minister — is meant to solidify ties between Shiite power Iran and Iraq’s Shiite led-government, a strong Tehran ally.
Rouhani’s visit will provide an opportunity for reaching “serious understandings” between the two neighbors, Iran’s top diplomat, Mohammad Javad Zarif, told the official IRNA news agency from Baghdad. Rouhani’s three-day visit starts Monday.
Yemen
First clashes break out after Dec. cease-fire
SANAA — Fighting erupted in Yemen’s key port city of Hodeida on Sunday, the first significant clashes since warring sides agreed to a U.N.-brokered cease-fire deal in December, security officials and eyewitnesses said.
Fires burned in the city’s east and south, while exchanges of artillery shook buildings overnight, they said. Both the Shiite Houthi rebels who hold the city and the government-backed troops who oppose them have been seen erecting barricades and digging defensive trenches.
Ambulances were heard after shelling hit residential areas, but it was unclear what casualties resulted.