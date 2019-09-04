China
Huawei accuses US of cyberattacks
BEIJING — Chinese telecom equipment maker Huawei accused U.S. authorities on Wednesday of attempting to break into its information systems and of trying to coerce its employees to gather information on the company.
Huawei, which faces mounting American pressure including possible loss of access to U.S. technology over accusations the company is a security risk, said in a statement that Washington has used “unscrupulous means” in recent months to disrupt its business.
American officials have given no evidence to support claims Huawei might aid Chinese spying, accusations the company denies. The United States, Australia, Japan and some other governments have imposed restrictions on use of Huawei technology.
Huawei Technologies Ltd. is the No. 2 global smartphone brand and the biggest maker of network gear for phone companies.
Mexico
Full probe sought in botched case
MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s president said Wednesday he will push the country’s attorney general and judicial council for a full investigation into officials accused of botching the investigation into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students so badly the principal suspects are being freed.
President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s announcement came following the weekend release of Gildardo López Astudillo, which sets a precedent that experts say could lead to the release of 50 more suspects in a case that has come to symbolize Mexico’s human rights crisis.
The releases would be in addition to 53 of the original 142 suspects who have already been set free, said Deputy Interior Secretary Alejandro Encinas. He blamed authorities’ fabrication of evidence, use of torture and a general cover-up for destroying a case where real evidence existed to prosecute those responsible.
Honduras
Former first lady sentenced to 58 years
TEGUCIGALPA — A Honduran court has sentenced former first lady Rosa Elena Bonilla to 58 years in prison for embezzling about $600,000 in government money between 2010 and 2014, when her husband Porfirio Lobo was president.
Bonilla’s sentence for embezzlement and fraud was at the high end of the possible sentencing range.
The case was originally brought by the Organization of American States’ anti-corruption mission.
Investigators for the nongovernmental National Anticorruption Council have told prosecutors that Bonilla deposited $600,000 in government funds into her personal bank account five days before Lobo ended his four-year term in January 2014.
Germany
Panda twins doing well, gaining weight
BERLIN — A Berlin zoo that announced the first-ever birth of two giant panda cubs in Germany this week says the twins are doing well thanks to the skillful help of a Chinese keeper.
Zoo Berlin said Wednesday that both cubs lost weight in the days after their birth, but have now regained most of it.
The zoo said the older of the cubs born late Saturday “shows great appetite” and is feeding well.
