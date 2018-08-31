New Zealand
Gov’t allows Chelsea Manning entry for speaking tour
WELLINGTON — New Zealand authorities said on Friday that convicted secrets leaker Chelsea Manning can enter the country for a speaking tour, a day after tour organizers said she couldn’t enter Australia.
Manning was convicted and sentenced to 35 years in prison for leaking U.S. government secrets and would not normally qualify for entry into New Zealand under its good-character provisions. But Immigration New Zealand General Manager Steve Stuart said Manning had been granted a “special direction,” allowing her to apply for a working visa for planned speaking events in Auckland and Wellington next month.
Stuart said the agency noted that Manning’s sentence had been commuted by President Barack Obama in 2017, that she had not reoffended since being released, and that the chances of her offending while in New Zealand were low.
mexico
2 burned by angry mob in Puebla state
MEXICO CITY — Authorities across Mexico published warnings not to believe fake social media reports about child abductions on Friday after rumors led to a series of brutal mob killings.
At least four people have been beaten and burned to death this week after false reports circulated saying that children had been kidnapped and had their organs removed. Two men were torched by an angry mob in the state of Puebla on Wednesday. A day later, a man and woman were dragged from their vehicle, beaten and set afire in the neighboring state of Hidalgo, according to state prosecutor Raul Arroyo.
Medical experts have long said that organs that are not harvested in a medical setting are unlikely to be usable for sale. But the rumor has made its way across Mexico over the years, spurring violence each time it springs up afresh.
poland
Gov’t asks to see US files on deported ex-Nazi guard
WARSAW — Poland has asked the U.S. to share all the documents gathered on a deported former Nazi concentration camp guard in the hope they may provide grounds for charging the 95-year-old with World War II-era crimes, a prosecutor said Friday.
Jakiw Palij, an ethnic Ukrainian, was deported to Germany on Aug. 21 for having lied and concealed his Nazi wartime past to enter the U.S. after the war. He was stripped of his U.S. citizenship in 2003.
Palij is of interest to Poland’s Institute of National Remembrance, which is investigating the Trawniki concentration camp that was run by occupying Germans in Poland where he trained and served as a guard in 1943. The state institute’s task is to investigate and prosecute wartime crimes.
uganda
Opposition pop star flies abroad for treatment
KAMPALA — A Ugandan pop star-turned-opposition lawmaker flew out of the country for medical treatment after alleged torture while in detention, his lawyer said, a day after security forces blocked him from boarding a flight to the U.S. and set off a new round of protests.
Bobi Wine, whose real name is Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, departed Entebbe International Airport on a KLM flight near midnight after authorities said they had given him the necessary clearance, Nicholas Opiyo said on Twitter.
Video posted by Opiyo showed the 36-year-old singer in his trademark red beret and carrying crutches as he was wheeled to the departure gate, saluting and thanking supporters along the way. It was not immediately clear where he was headed.
libya
Aid group warns of militia fighting in Tripoli
BENGHAZI — Fighting in Libya’s capital between rival militias has put the lives of people trapped there in danger and exacerbated already alarming levels of humanitarian needs, especially at migrant detention centers there, an international aid group said on Friday.
The clashes in Tripoli which erupted earlier this week have endangered the lives of local residents and an estimated 8,000 refugees, asylum seekers and migrants, Doctors Without Borders, known by the French acronym MSF, said in a statement.
The fighting, pitting armed groups from Tripoli against others from a town to the south, has killed some 39 people, including civilians, and wounded 119 others, said Widad Abu Niran, a spokesman for the Libyan Health Ministry in Tripoli, on Thursday.
india
Hundreds free homes to escape river flooding
GAUHATI — Indian authorities have issued an alert about flooding from a rain-swollen river that flows from China and have rescued some from an island in the river in the remote northeast.
Tamiyo Tatak, a district magistrate, said Friday that hundreds of people from about a dozen villages have moved to higher ground in Arunachal Pradesh state on the Indian side. Tatak said China warned India this week that torrential rains have increased the water in the Siang River that flows into India’s northeast.
The air force used a helicopter to rescue 19 people who became stuck on an island in the Siang when the tiny spit of land became inaccessible by boats. More than 1,000 people have died in seven states since the monsoon season started in June.
The Associated Press