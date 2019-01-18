Zimbabwe
Country imposes ‘total internet shutdown’
HARARE — Zimbabwe imposed a “total internet shutdown” for most of Friday in what critics called an attempt to hide growing reports of a violent crackdown on protests against a dramatic fuel price increase.
Badly injured people streamed into a hospital in the capital, and rights groups said at least 12 people have been killed this week.
Gasoline in the economically shattered country is now the world’s most expensive, and since Monday, Zimbabweans have heeded a nationwide call shared on social media to stay at home in protest. Others took to the streets.
Since then, graphic reports have emerged of security forces targeting activists and labor leaders while the government of President Emmerson Mnangagwa blames the opposition for the unrest.
Access to the internet and popular social media apps has been intermittently blocked.
Spain
Drilling machines help in search for toddler
MADRID — Heavy machinery has been brought in by rescuers in southern Spain who plan to drill vertical tunnels next to a deep borehole to reach a 2-year-old boy trapped there for five days.
“The terrain’s geology is complicated, and that’s slowing down the works,” said Angel Garcia, the leading engineer coordinating the search-and-rescue operation, on Friday.
Spaniards are holding their breath with every setback in the against-the-clock race to reach Julen Rosello, who fell into the 360-foot deep waterhole on Sunday.
Unable to go down the narrow shaft, rescuers used machinery first but found a blockage two thirds of the way down and are now trying to drill alternative tunnels to reach the boy.
Russia
Two fighter jets collide; two dead, one missing
MOSCOW — Two Russian fighter jets collided Friday during a training mission over the Sea of Japan, leaving two crew members dead and another one missing, officials said.
The Defense Ministry said the two Su-34 jets, each with a crew of two, collided while maneuvering and went down 22 miles from shore.
It said both crews bailed out and one crewman was quickly spotted and rescued by a helicopter. He was in good condition, according to the ministry.
Following a massive search involving several rescue ships and aircraft, two other crewmen were found dead.
Colombia
President asks Cuba to help make arrests
BOGOTA — Colombian President Ivan Duque on Friday pressed Cuba to arrest 10 peace negotiators from the National Liberation Army after his government blamed the leftist group for a car bombing against a police academy that left 21 dead and dozens wounded.
In a televised address, Duque said he had revoked a decree suspending arrest orders against leaders of Colombia’s last remaining rebel group, known as the ELN for its Spanish initials, who have been living on the communist-run island amid fading hopes that peace talks would resume.
