Ecuador
Bus crashes, rolls over four times, kills 24
QUITO — A bus hit another vehicle at high speed and then rolled over four times, killing at least 24 people and injuring 19 while smashing into several houses along a highway near Ecuador’s capital early Tuesday, officials said.
The Colombian-registered bus was traveling to Quito when it hit a smaller vehicle in an area known as dead man’s curve at about 3 a.m., Ecuadorean authorities said.
Col. Wilson Pavon, head of Ecuador’s transit police, said the majority of the passengers aboard were Colombians, but some Venezuelans were also among the dead. Three people, including two minors, traveling in the smaller vehicle also died.
Afghanistan
Taliban overrun army base, kill 17 troops
KABUL — The Taliban overran a remote base in northern Afghanistan, killing 17 soldiers, as Afghan forces battled the insurgents for the fifth straight day in the eastern city of Ghazni on Tuesday, trying to flush them out of the city’s outskirts, officials said.
The Taliban claimed that dozens of forces at the northern base, known as camp Chinaya, had surrendered while others were captured. At least 19 soldiers were wounded in the assault, according to Defense Ministry spokesman Ghafoor Ahmad Jawed.
The Taliban had besieged the base, which housed about 140 Afghan troops, for three days before the attack late Monday, said the local provincial council chief, Mohammad Tahir Rahmani.
Rahmani said the base fell to the Taliban after the soldiers ran out of ammunition, food and water. He said 43 troops were killed and wounded in the attack but did not give a breakdown.
Chile
Officials: 10 killed
in nursing home fire
SANTIAGO — A fire swept through a nursing home in southern Chile on Tuesday, killing 10 elderly women, officials said.
Investigators were trying to determine the cause of the fire that broke out at around 3 a.m. in the women’s dormitory at the Santa Marta nursing home in Chiguayante, about 320 miles south of the Chilean capital. Only three elderly women were rescued from the burning room. One was hospitalized.
Aerial photos carried by the 24 Horas television station website show the women’s wing burned to the ground, with a few metal bed frames amid the charred ruins.
“The entire country … is moved by this tragedy,” President Sebastian Pinera said after flying to the site.
Sweden
Dozens of cars burned by youths in masks
Masked youths torched dozens of cars overnight in Sweden and threw rocks at police, prompting an angry response from the prime minister, who denounced an “extremely organized” night of vandalism.
About 80 cars were set ablaze overnight, chiefly in Sweden’s second-largest city, Goteborg, and nearby Trollhattan, an industrial city, and fires were also reported on a smaller scale in Malmo, Sweden’s third largest city, police said Tuesday.
In Trollhattan, northeast of Goteborg, where at least six cars were burned, rocks were also thrown at police, and roads were blocked. Goteborg is 250 miles southwest of Stockholm.
Police noted the fires started within a short period of time and believe “there is a connection between the blazes.”
Yemen
In pro-gov’t factions fight, 18 are killed
SANAA — Fighting between two pro-government factions in Yemen has killed at least 18 people on both sides in the past two days, officials said Tuesday, as a U.N. delegation visited children wounded in an airstrike last week that killed dozens of civilians.
The fighting in the southwestern city of Taiz pits forces loyal to Vice President Ali Mohsen al-Ahmar against supporters of Aboul Abbas, a militia commander. Both are part of the Saudi-led coalition that has been at war with Iran-backed Houthi rebels since 2015.
England
Fatberg is displayed
on 24-hour livestream
LONDON — London’s famous, festering fatberg lives on — and is getting its own livestream.
The Museum of London says a chunk of oil, fat, diapers and baby wipes blasted out of a sewer last year is now part of its permanent collection.
The museum said Tuesday that the “highly toxic” lump will be stored in a secure case and displayed online via a “fatcam” so that viewers can watch its changes.
The fatberg was on display at the museum for several months this year, nestled inside transparent boxes to protect visitors from potentially deadly bacteria and the noxious smell.
The museum says that “since coming off display the fatberg has started to grow an unusual and toxic mold in the form of visible yellow pustules, which has been identified as aspergillus.”
Congo
Health ministry: Ebola spreads to 2nd province
BENI — Congo’s latest deadly Ebola outbreak has spread into a neighboring province, the health ministry said Tuesday, as health workers began using an experimental treatment for the disease.
Health officials are hoping the mAb114 therapy, isolated from a survivor of an Ebola outbreak in 1995, will be effective in this outbreak that so far has 30 confirmed cases including 14 deaths.
Five patients have been given the treatment, said the World Health Organization’s director-general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Four other experimental treatments have been approved for use, he said.
The outbreak spread from North Kivu province into neighboring Ituri province in Congo’s turbulent northeast when a man who had been treated for heart problems in Mangina, where the outbreak was declared Aug. 1, returned home, the health ministry said. He has since died, and tests confirmed he had Ebola.
Wire reports