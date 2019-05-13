Syria
5 villages in last rebel stronghold captured
Syrian troops on Monday captured five small villages and a hill on the edge of the northwestern province of Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in the country, pro-government media said. The extremist leader of the main rebel group in the region also released a video called on every able person to “perform his religious duty” and join the fight.
The pro-government Syrian Central Military Media said government forces had captured the villages of Hawash, Jabrieh, Tawbeh, Sheikh Idriss and Jub Suleiman, as well as Hawash hill on the southern edges of Idlib. The villages are near the strategic town of Kfar Nabuda, which Syrian troops entered last week.
Syrian troops have been advancing on the rebels for nearly two weeks under the cover of Syrian and Russian airstrikes. In turn, the rebels have been blamed for firing rockets into Russia’s air base in the nearby coastal province of Latakia.
France
Ex-Interpol chief’s wife gets asylum
PARIS — The wife of Meng Hongwei, the former Interpol president jailed in China for what she believes are political reasons, said Monday that France has saved her life and the lives of their two young boys by granting her asylum request.
The French government office that rules on asylum requests rendered its decision last week, granting her refugee status, Grace Meng’s legal team said.
Grace Meng told the AP that the guarantee of being able to stay in France, where Meng Hongwei was stationed with Interpol, offers her family greater security while she pursues her struggle to get information from China about her husband’s whereabouts and even whether he is still alive.
Her last communication with her husband was an emoji of a knife he texted her from China shortly before he disappeared on a trip to Beijing last September. Chinese authorities subsequently announced that Meng Hongwei was in detention, accused of corruption.
He was expelled from the ruling Communist Party and from his office as vice minister of public security, a title he retained after his 2016 election to the presidency of Interpol, the international police liaison organization, headquartered in Lyon.
Sudan
Ex-president charged in protester deaths
KHARTOUM — Sudanese prosecutors have charged ousted President Omar al-Bashir with involvement in killing protesters and incitement to kill protesters during the uprising that drove him from power last month, the state news agency SUNA reported Monday.
Protest organizers say security forces killed around 100 demonstrators during the four months of rallies leading to al-Bashir’s overthrow.
Mexico
More Cubans trying to cross US border
JUAREZ — Burgeoning numbers of Cubans are trying to get into the U.S. by way of the Mexican border, creating a big backlog of people waiting on the Mexican side for months for their chance to apply for asylum.
The surge over the past several months has been propelled in part by loosened traveled restrictions in Central America and deteriorating living conditions in Cuba.
As a result, about 4,500 people, the vast majority of them Cuban, are crowded into Ciudad Juarez, across from El Paso, Texas, while they wait to be called for their asylum interviews — an influx that has raised tensions with the locals in some cases.
In January 2017, the U.S. ended its “wet-foot, dry-foot” policy of almost automatically admitting any Cuban who managed to reach American soil. For many Cubans, their best option now is going to the U.S.-Mexican border and claiming asylum.
In the seven-month period from October through April, 4,737 Cubans without legal status entered the U.S. at crossings in Customs and Border Protection’s El Paso field office, compared with 394 in the previous 12 months.
Congo
3 are slain in new Ebola center attack
BENI — Authorities say an Ebola treatment has come under attack again in eastern Congo.
Butembo Mayor Sylvain Kanyamanda said Monday that one of the attackers was killed in the overnight assault in Katwa. Two patients also died after all the nursing staff fled the health facility.
The mayor pleaded with residents to support the Ebola response teams.
The Ebola outbreak that began in August marks the first time that the deadly disease has struck in a conflict zone. Many falsely believe that the virus was brought there so that people could make money off of the local community.
The mistrust and violence has seriously impeded efforts to end the outbreak. The World Health Organization warned last week that the disease could spread beyond two Congolese provinces if the violence continues.