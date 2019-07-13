Britain
UK police request: Don’t print leaked memos
LONDON — A British police investigation into the leak of confidential diplomatic memos is raising press freedom issues, as police warned Saturday that U.K. media outlets might face a criminal inquiry if leaked documents are published.
The Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command is investigating the leak of private memos written by Britain’s ambassador to the United States that were published in the Mail on Sunday six days ago.
The leak led to Wednesday’s resignation of British Ambassador Kim Darroch, who had criticized President Donald Trump in the leaked confidential cables. Trump said his administration would no longer work with Darroch.
British police indicated Saturday they issued the unusual warning because of concerns that more leaked memos are “in circulation.”
Turkey
Delivery of Russian defense parts continues
ISTANBUL — Turkey on Saturday continued receiving components of a Russian-made air defense system, despite Washington’s warnings that it will impose sanctions on the NATO-member country.
Turkey’s defense ministry tweeted the landing of a fourth Russian cargo plane in Murted Air Base, near the capital, Ankara. On Friday, the ministry announced the much-awaited delivery of S-400 components had begun.
The United States has repeatedly warned it will impose economic sanctions and kick Turkey out of the F-35 stealth fighter jet program if Ankara does not drop its S-400 purchase.
Russia
Toxic lake in Siberia becomes selfie sensation
MOSCOW — Residents of a city in Siberia don’t need to fly off to tropical locales for picturesque selfies taken by pristine turquoise waters. Thousands of Novosibirsk residents — ranging from scantily clad women to newlyweds — have been busy instagramming near a bright blue lake nicknamed the “Siberian Maldives.”
The lake is blue, however, due to a chemical reaction between toxic waste elements from a local power station. Environmentalists are warning people against coming into contact with the water.
“We can compare it only with photos of the Maldives,” said Sergey Griva, a local who visited the lake, adding he’s never been to the Maldives and couldn’t find it on a map.
Dmitry Shakhov, a Russian environmentalist, warned that the water in the lake can cause allergic reactions or even chemical burns if ingested or touched.
Thailand
Farmers race buffaloes in show of gratitude
CHONBURI — Farmers in Thailand celebrated the start of the sowing season Saturday by racing their buffaloes, whose usual duty is to plow the fields.
The annual Wooden Plow Buffalo Race in Chonburi, about 35 miles southeast of Bangkok, is held to express gratitude to the buffaloes for working for the farmers all year long.
“It’s a long-inherited tradition that has been passed down from generation to generation,” said Supanee Saengue, one of the race organizers.
Around 60 buffaloes were registered for the race, with the farmers coaxing and goading the animals to the finish line.
Egypt
Two pyramids opened for first time since 1965
CAIRO — Egypt on Saturday opened two of its oldest pyramids, about 25 miles south of the capital Cairo, to visitors for the first time since 1965.
Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anany told reporters that tourists are now allowed to visit the Bent Pyramid and its satellite pyramid in the Dahshur royal necropolis, which is part of the Memphis Necropolis, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
The Bent Pyramid, which was built during the Old Kingdom of the Pharaoh of Sneferu, in about 2600 B.C., is unique in that it has two internal structures. El-Anany said the Bent Pyramid represents a transitional form of pyramid construction between the Djoser Step Pyramid (2667-2648 B.C.) and the Meidum Pyramid (also about 2600 B.C.)
Libya
Boat with 53 migrants intercepted off coast
Libya’s coast guard said Saturday it intercepted a rubber boat carrying 53 African migrants bound for Europe, including 10 women and a child, off its Mediterranean coast.
Spokesman Ayoub Gassim said the African migrants were intercepted near the Libyan coastal city of Sabratha, about 43 miles west of Tripoli.
