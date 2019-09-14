Afghanistan
Gov’t says elections before any peace deal
KABUL — The Afghan government will only consider making a “legitimate” peace with insurgents after national elections are held this month, an official told reporters on Saturday, despite the atmosphere of political uncertainty following the sudden halt in U.S.-Taliban peace talks.
President Trump abruptly called off talks to end American’s longest war last week. The Afghan government was largely shut out of the negotiations and concerned that any finalized U.S.-Taliban deal would delay the elections while a national unity government was formed, forcing the exit of President Ashraf Ghani.
“Nothing will impede the presidential election from happening,” said the Afghan presidential spokesman, Sediq Seddiqi.
Syria
Gov’t offers way out of rebel area; no one goes
Syrian state media is accusing militant groups of preventing civilians Saturday from leaving the last rebel-held stronghold in the country’s northwest through a corridor government troops are securing.
The government has used such passageways before to allow residents to flee areas it is besieging ahead of a military offensive.
Last month, Syrian officials declared a “humanitarian corridor” at the southern tip of the stronghold while troops besieged the area.
State-run TV al-Ikhbariya said no civilians came out via the corridor from Idlib province, controlled by militants dominated by jihadist groups, for the second straight day. Al-Ikhabariya said 20 vehicles were barred by militants from reaching the Abu Dhuhur crossing, including by shooting at those looking to leave.
Italy
Boat with 82 migrants allowed to come to portABOARD THE OCEAN VIKING — A charity rescue ship with 82 migrants aboard received permission Saturday to sail to a tiny southern Italian island, but Italy’s foreign minister cautioned against interpreting the OK as a sign the new government is easing its crackdown on such vessels.
Ocean Viking’s crew said Italian authorities instructed the ship to sail to Lampedusa. By mid-afternoon it was near Lampedusa island but still in international waters.
Wire reports