Israel
Israel worries how dependable Trump is
JERUSALEM — For the past three years, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has bet heavily on President Trump and has been rewarded with major diplomatic gains in exchange for his warm embrace of the U.S. leader.
But the U.S. pullback from northeastern Syria, essentially abandoning its Kurdish allies, has called that strategy — and Trump’s reliability as a friend — into question. In particular, there are growing fears that Israel’s archenemy Iran could be emboldened by what appears to be an increasingly hands-off American policy in the region.
“The Israelis had thought of Trump as a special U.S. leader very much in tune with their view of the region,” said Dan Shapiro, who was former U.S. President Barack Obama’s ambassador to Israel. “Now they’re coming to terms with the cold hard reality that his isolationist instincts and his chaotic, impulsive decision-making can actually be very damaging to their interests.”
Germany
Officials: Shooting suspect had lots of explosives
HALLE — German investigators puzzled Thursday over how the suspect in a botched attack on a synagogue on Judaism’s holiest day managed to amass nearly 9 pounds of explosives and acquire four firearms, an arsenal they said he planned to use in a massacre.
While many questions remain about the suspect, German officials sought to reassure a shaken Jewish community after Wednesday’s attack in the eastern city of Halle. They invoked Germany’s historical responsibility from the Holocaust as they vowed better security and urged the nation to stand behind its Jews.
The attacker, a German identified by prosecutors as Stephan B., tried but failed to force his way into the synagogue as up to 80 people were inside. He then shot and killed a 40-year-old German woman in the street outside and a 20-year-old man at a nearby kebab shop.
He fled the city and wounded another two people in a small town near Halle, where he abandoned his car and stole a taxi. He was arrested about 1½ hours after the attack as he got out of the taxi, which had been in an accident.
Philippines
Police arrest over 500 mostly Chinese for fraud
MANILA — Philippine police and immigration authorities said they have arrested more than 500 illegally working foreigners, mostly Chinese involved in telecommunications and investment scams, in one of the biggest such mass arrests this year.
The 542 foreigners, who were arrested Wednesday night in a raid on their company premises in metropolitan Manila, did not have work permits and were involved in defrauding victims mostly in China by blackmailing or tricking them into sending out money, said Immigration Commissioner Jaime Morente and other officials.
The Chinese government provided information that led to the arrests of more than 400 Chinese and other workers from Myanmar, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan and Indonesia, said police Maj. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar.
