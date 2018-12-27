Tunisia
Police, protesters clash over unemployment
TUNIS — Protesters clashed with police for a third consecutive night in Tunisia after a journalist set himself on fire and died this week to denounce the economic problems engulfing the North African nation.
National Guard spokesman Housameddine Jebabli said Thursday that protests took place in six towns including Kasserine, in west central Tunisia, where journalist Abderrazak Zorgui set himself ablaze this week.
Protests started after Zorgui posted a video online before his self-immolation describing his desperation and calling for revolt. He expressed frustration at the country’s high unemployment and the unfulfilled promises of Tunisia’s 2011 Arab Spring revolution.
Austria
Five monks assaulted at Vienna church
Five monks were assaulted at a Vienna church Thursday by two people, at least one of whom apparently demanded money and valuables, police said.
Police said the assault happened at about 1:30 p.m. at a complex in the city’s Floridsdorf district. No church service was underway when the assailants entered the Maria Immaculata church.
Police found the monks tied up, one of them with head injuries, nearly three hours later. They were between age 56 and 68, and it appeared that the others had tried to intervene after one of the assailants — described as speaking with a foreign accent — attacked the oldest monk, the Austria Press Agency reported.
Police wrote on Twitter that, while the motive remains unclear, “a possible terror motive can be ruled out” in the incident at the Maria Immaculata church.
France
Buried for 40 minutes by avalanche, boy OK
PARIS — A 12-year-old boy in the French Alps was found alive and uninjured after being buried under an avalanche for 40 minutes, an event his rescuers are calling a true “miracle.”
French police in the town of Bourg Saint-Maurice said the boy was skiing off piste at the La Plagne ski resort in a group of seven skiers Wednesday when he was swept away.
The boy started going down ahead of the others and was the only one caught when a large section of snow detached and roared down the mountain, police said. He was dragged at least 100 yards by the force of the avalanche.
Rescuers flew in a helicopter to the avalanche site, at 7,875 feet altitude. A sniffer dog found the boy, whose jacket was not equipped with an avalanche detector.
Man trying to cross Atlantic in a barrel
PARIS — A 71-year-old Frenchman has departed on a journey across the Atlantic in a specially constructed barrel capsule, designed to use ocean currents alone to propel him across the sea.
Jean-Jacques Savin set off from El Hierro in Spain’s Canary Islands on Wednesday and is aiming to complete his 2,800-mile journey to the Caribbean in about three months.
The barrel is equipped with a kitchen area, and a mattress with straps to keep him from being thrown about by rough seas.
Israel
Popular ex-military chief now in politics
JERUSALEM — A popular former Israeli military chief jumped into the political fray Thursday, announcing he would run for office in the upcoming election and instantly injecting a potent challenge to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s lengthy rule.
Retired Lt. Gen. Benny Gantz has been polling favorably in recent weeks, emerging as a fresh, exciting face in Israel’s staid political landscape. By officially registering his new party, “Israel Resilience,” Gantz shakes up a snap three-month election campaign that has been widely seen as Netanyahu’s to lose.
Wire reports