Bulgaria
Teen is suspect in possible bomb plan
SOFIA — A 16-year-old was arrested after Bulgarian police found explosive devices, an Islamic State flag and other items in the boy’s home that could have been used in a mass attack, a prosecutor said Saturday.
Police in Bulgaria’s second-biggest city, Plovdiv, conducted a search after the student’s relatives reported finding handmade bomb components, Deputy Prosecutor-General Ivan Geshev said.
Officers said they discovered multiple explosive devices, including a pipe bomb and a device filled with 14 kilograms of nails, as well as the IS flag and Islamist literature.
Russia
Journalist in drug case moved to house arrest
MOSCOW — A prominent Russian investigative reporter who was detained on drug-dealing charges has been released to house arrest in a case that has raised widespread alarm among journalists.
Ivan Golunov was taken to a Moscow court late Saturday after undergoing a medical examination that was initiated when he complained of feeling poorly in police custody.
He left the courtroom after the ruling to place him under house arrest until Aug. 7. In the hearing, he denied being involved with drugs and said he would be willing to help investigators.
Israel
US: Israel can retain parts of West Bank
JERUSALEM — The U.S. ambassador in Jerusalem says Israel has the right to retain parts, but not all, of the West Bank.
David Friedman’s remarks in an interview with The New York Times published Saturday comes about two months after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to begin annexing parts of the West Bank.
The Palestinians want statehood in the West Bank and Gaza, with a capital in east Jerusalem.
Last year, Washington announced it recognized the city as Israel’s capital. Most of the world considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank and east Jerusalem to be illegal.
Spain
Unfinished church finally gets permit
BARCELONA — Property owners have a new yardstick for measuring frustration over building permit requests they suspect got lost in a local bureaucracy.
Barcelona City Hall finally has issued a work permit for the unfinished La Sagrada Familia Basilica designed by architect Antoni Gaudí 137 years after construction started.
The city said Friday it granted the current builders a license that is valid through 2026. The builders think that will be enough time to finish raising the landmark Roman Catholic church’s central towers.
Sri Lanka
Leader doesn’t want police at inquiry
COLOMBO — Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena is opposed to police testifying before a parliamentary inquiry into intelligence failures that preceded the Easter Sunday suicide attacks that killed more than 250 people, the president’s media unit said.
Sirisena met with senior officers Friday evening and told them he doesn’t favor intelligence officers being summoned by a parliamentary committee to discuss sensitive details in the presence of the media, the unit said in statement.
The meeting between Sirisena, who is also the minister of defense and police, and senior police officers came after intelligence officials, former bureaucrats and the suspended national police chief testified, describing shortcomings in the security sector.
Sudan
Protests are urged to pressure army
KHARTOUM — Pro-democracy protest leaders on Saturday called on Sudanese to take part in acts of civil disobedience in a bid to pressure the military to hand over power after the deadly breakup of their sit-in earlier this week.
The call came a day after Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed met separately with the ruling generals and protest leaders in an effort to revive talks that were almost dead after the dispersal of the sit-in at military headquarters on Monday.
