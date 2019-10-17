Germany
Former Nazi SS guard, 93, begins his trialHAMBURG — From his post as a teenage SS private in a watchtower in Nazi Germany’s Stutthof concentration camp, Bruno Dey could hear the screams of Jews dying in the gas chamber. And, Dey later told investigators, the carting of their lifeless bodies to the camp’s crematorium was a daily sight.
More than seven decades later, Dey went on trial Thursday on 5,230 counts of accessory to murder in Hamburg state court. Pushed into the courtroom in a wheelchair, accompanied by one of his daughters, the 93-year-old wore a wide-brimmed hat and held a red folder in front of his face to shield it from the cameras.
As prosecutor Lars Mahnke detailed how Jews were gassed, shot and starved to death as part of the “systematic killing” in the camp where he stood guard 75 years ago, he showed little expression but appeared to be listening attentively.
Dey, a baker by training, does not deny being a guard at Stutthof. He said he was drafted into an SS guard detachment and sent to Stutthof, not far from his hometown near Danzig, which is today the Polish city of Gdansk.
Cuba
Alicia Alonso, Cuban ballet icon, dies at 98
HAVANA — Alicia Alonso, the revered ballerina and choreographer whose nearly 75-year career made her an icon of artistic loyalty to Cuba’s socialist system, died Thursday at age 98.
Miguel Cabrera, an official at the National Ballet of Cuba founded by Alonso, said she died at a hospital in Havana.
As founder and director of the National Ballet of Cuba, Alonso personified the island’s arts program under Fidel Castro’s communist rule, and she kept vise-like control over the troupe past her 90th birthday despite being nearly blind for decades.
India
Apple economy hit hard in strife-torn Kashmir
SHOPIAN — Kashmir’s apple orchards, backbone of the economy and livelihood for nearly half the people living there, are deserted with fruit rotting on the trees at a time when they should be bustling with harvesters.
Losses are mounting as insurgent groups pressure pickers, traders and drivers to shun the industry to protest an Indian government crackdown.
Apple growers call it a “silent war declared on their stomachs.”
“That’s almost $1,200 worth of produce. It’s all a waste now,” said apple farmer Mohammad Shafi, pointing to a heap of rotten apples thrown into a pit in Wuyan, a small village 37 miles east of Srinagar, the region’s main city.
China
IMF head: Trade truce with US much needed
The International Monetary Fund’s new leader said Thursday that a trade truce between the United States and China could trim expected losses to the world economy but won’t be enough to produce strong global growth.
Before last week’s tentative trade agreement, the IMF had estimated that higher trade tariffs would mean eight-tenths of a percentage point of lost economic input by the end of next year.
The IMF’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva, said a new estimate that factors in the U.S.-China deal slightly reduces that lost input, to a still-significant 0.6%. She said more must be done by the world’s two biggest economies to resolve their disputes, and all countries must try to overhaul trade rules.
Wire reports